Semiconductor industry growth prospect dims and capex reduced

The semiconductor industry is seeing demand cringes as inventory adjustments continue in the consumer electronics sector and macroeconomic growth slows.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) lowered its forecast for chip sales in 2022 and 2023 to 13.9% and 4.6% respectively, down from 16.3% and 5.1% in its June report.

The 4.6% annual growth of world semiconductor sales for 2023 would be the poorest performance since 2019.

Although all of the geographic regions are expected to enjoy double-digit growth in chip sales this year, growth in 2023 is expected to be only one-third of that in 2022.

WSTS: 2Q22 YoY data updates (%) Region 2021 2022(f) 2023(f) Americas 27.4 23.5 4.8 Europe 27.3 14 3.2 Japan 19.8 14.2 5 Asia Pacific 26.5 10.5 4.7 Total 26.2 13.9 4.6 Product type 2021 2022(f) 2023(f) Discrete semicon 27.4 10.1 3.8 Optoelectronics 7.4 0.2 3.7 Sensors 28 16.6 3.9 IC 28.2 15.3 4.8 Analog 33.1 21.9 6.4 Micro 15.1 5.9 3.6 Logic 30.8 24.1 8.1 Memory 30.9 8.2 0.6 Total 26.2 13.9 4.6

Source: WSTS, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

On the same day, IC Insight also trimmed its forecast for global semiconductor capital expenditure of 2022 from US$190.4 billion to US$185 billion, representing a decrease from its previous annual percentage growth projection of 24% to 21%.

IC Insight said some leading DRAM and flash memory manufacturers have already announced reductions in their capex budgets for this year. Many suppliers have noted that capex cuts are expected in 2023 as the industry digests three years of robust spending and evaluates capacity needs in the face of slowing economic growth.

"If industry capex rises as forecast by double-digit amount this year, it will mark the first three-year period of double-digit capex gains in the semiconductor industry since 1993-1995," said the IC Insight release.

Worldwide semiconductor capex trends Capex (US$b) YoY (%) 2015 65.2 -1 2016 67.8 4 2017 95.6 41 2018 106.1 11 2019 102.5 -3 2020 113.1 10 2021 153.1 35 2022(f) 185.5 21

Source: IC Insights, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022