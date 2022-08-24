中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 25, 2022
    11:27
    partly cloudy
    31°C
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Semiconductor industry growth prospect dims and capex reduced

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The semiconductor industry is seeing demand cringes as inventory adjustments continue in the consumer electronics sector and macroeconomic growth slows.

    The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) lowered its forecast for chip sales in 2022 and 2023 to 13.9% and 4.6% respectively, down from 16.3% and 5.1% in its June report.

    The 4.6% annual growth of world semiconductor sales for 2023 would be the poorest performance since 2019.

    Although all of the geographic regions are expected to enjoy double-digit growth in chip sales this year, growth in 2023 is expected to be only one-third of that in 2022.

    WSTS: 2Q22 YoY data updates (%)

    Region

    2021

    2022(f)

    2023(f)

    Americas

    27.4

    23.5

    4.8

    Europe

    27.3

    14

    3.2

    Japan

    19.8

    14.2

    5

    Asia Pacific

    26.5

    10.5

    4.7

    Total

    26.2

    13.9

    4.6

    Product type

    2021

    2022(f)

    2023(f)

    Discrete semicon

    27.4

    10.1

    3.8

    Optoelectronics

    7.4

    0.2

    3.7

    Sensors

    28

    16.6

    3.9

    IC

    28.2

    15.3

    4.8

    Analog

    33.1

    21.9

    6.4

    Micro

    15.1

    5.9

    3.6

    Logic

    30.8

    24.1

    8.1

    Memory

    30.9

    8.2

    0.6

    Total

    26.2

    13.9

    4.6

    Source: WSTS, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    On the same day, IC Insight also trimmed its forecast for global semiconductor capital expenditure of 2022 from US$190.4 billion to US$185 billion, representing a decrease from its previous annual percentage growth projection of 24% to 21%.

    IC Insight said some leading DRAM and flash memory manufacturers have already announced reductions in their capex budgets for this year. Many suppliers have noted that capex cuts are expected in 2023 as the industry digests three years of robust spending and evaluates capacity needs in the face of slowing economic growth.

    "If industry capex rises as forecast by double-digit amount this year, it will mark the first three-year period of double-digit capex gains in the semiconductor industry since 1993-1995," said the IC Insight release.

    Worldwide semiconductor capex trends

    Capex (US$b)

    YoY (%)

    2015

    65.2

    -1

    2016

    67.8

    4

    2017

    95.6

    41

    2018

    106.1

    11

    2019

    102.5

    -3

    2020

    113.1

    10

    2021

    153.1

    35

    2022(f)

    185.5

    21

    Source: IC Insights, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

