中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 8, 2022
    01:25
    light rain
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    DRAM prices have little room to fall further, says Adata
    4h 25min ago
    Largan, GSEO post double-digit revenue increases in October
    4h 30min ago
    GIS to see 4Q22 sales buoyed by shipments for new iPads
    4h 34min ago
    Handset-IC backend specialists brace for weak 4Q22
    4h 45min ago
    Qisda chairman warns of weak 1H23
    4h 58min ago
    Taiwan semi equipment output value to top NT$100 billion in 2022
    5h 10min ago
    Notebook ODMs, other suppliers remain cautious
    5h 14min ago
    Fabless firms clearing inventory aggressively
    5h 20min ago
    Foxconn posts 6% revenue drop in October
    5h 31min ago
    Cancellation of customer orders has little impact, says UMC
    5h 31min ago
    Home EV Vehicle

    South Korea and Japan ask US to loosen EV tax credits requirements

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korean and Japanese governments have officially offered their comments on the revised EV tax credits rules of the US. South Korea urged America to postpone the law until 2025, while Japan suggested that all cars should be eligible for the credits if the final assembly takes place in North America.

    In August, US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, which renewed requirements for the US$7500 EV tax credits. An EV has to be assembled in North America to be eligible for the subsidy. Moreover, its batteries need to contain at least 50% of critical materials sourced locally or from US free trade partners by 2024.

    South Korean automotive industry has raised concern over the rules mainly because its leading carmaker Hyundai Motor does not manufacture EVs in the US. According to Yonhap News Agency and Newsis News Agency, the South Korean government and Hyundai recently provided their feedback to the US Treasury Department, saying the new tax credits rules would violate the US-South Korea FTA and WTO's regulations.

    Hyundai broke ground with its first EV plant in the US last month, planning to commission it in 2025. Therefore, the South Korean government urged the US to delay the new rules for three years.

    According to media reports, Hyundai asked the US government to loosen and elaborate the definition of final assembly in North America to let EVs partly assembled in the region be eligible for the tax credits.

    As for battery raw materials, South Korea suggested the US not to limit the sourcing to its free trade partners. In addition, the proportion should be determined on the mineral's overall value instead of on each mineral separately.

    On the other hand, Reuters reported that Japan will ask the US to allow nearly completed EVs made in Japan to be eligible for the tax credits as long as the final process is done in the US, Canada or Mexico.

    The Japanese government said the requirements for EV tax credits are inconsistent with the policy to build supply chains with allies, which is shared between the Japanese and the US governments. It also said the new rules may impact Japan-based automakers' investment in the US and affect employment in the country.

    According to IRA, an EV would not be eligible for the tax credits if its batteries contain components or critical minerals from a "foreign entity of concern." The restriction has been interpreted to target China-based battery companies.

    However, Ford Motor was concerned that "an overly expansive interpretation" of the provision would compromise the goal of localizing the battery supply chain in the US with partners, according to Reuters.

    The US-based automaker has built a strategic partnership with CATL, the world's largest battery maker based in China. It urged the US government to guarantee that joint ventures for battery materials extraction and processing will not impact an EV's eligibility for the tax credits.

    In its comment to the Biden administration, Ford also said the foreign entity rules should not be applied to any US-organized company, regardless of the ownership.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    battery China Hyundai IRA 2022 Japan Korea South Korea US vehicle
    Related stories
    Nov 2
    IRA credits for commercial EV super important, says Ford
    Oct 19
    Investment in PV production in US needs more than IRA incentives, says TSEC chairman
    Oct 13
    Hyundai investing US$13 billion by 2030 to strengthen software defined-vehicle capabilities
    Oct 11
    Hyundai Motor charging ahead with multiple bold investments
    Related topic
    Asia
    Wolfspeed India Webinar
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 4, 10:52
    AWS Joint Innovation Center in Kaohsiung has cooperated with BenQ with results of Interacting Smart Education Championship Out
    Friday 4 November 2022
    Clientron Smart Virtual Onboard Unit won 31st Taiwan Excellence Award
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    ADATA to showcase its latest industrial-grade storage products at SIDO Paris 2022
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Kasten by Veeam announces new Kasten K10 V5.5 to simplify Kubernetes data protection at scale with autonomous operations and cloud native expansion
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Nov 7, 12:33
    Murata boosts MLCC capacity in China in its largest investment to target EV, 5G smartphone markets
    Monday 7 November 2022
    Taiwanese electronics makers stand good chance in EV industry
    Monday 7 November 2022
    SEA roundup: Indonesia targets producing 2 million electric motorbikes by 2024
    Monday 7 November 2022
    MCU demand remains stable for automotive applications