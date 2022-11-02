中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Nov 2, 2022
    21:48
    rain
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan notebooks - 3Q 2022
    5h 13min ago
    Silicon Motion gearing up for PCIe Gen5 SSD controller sampling
    18min ago
    Lens mold maker Best Precision to debut on Taiwan OTC securities market in November
    23min ago
    DDI backend firms see warehouses filled with "wafer bank"
    24min ago
    Server ODMs accelerate production relocations from China
    42min ago
    Yageo to expand sensor biz through acquisitions
    47min ago
    Samsung foldable smartphone sales better than expected in Taiwan
    53min ago
    DDI suppliers continue to see inventory swell
    55min ago
    Hitron sees clear order visibility for 1 year ahead
    1h 2min ago
    Advantech expects slight revenue drop in 4Q22
    1h 8min ago
    TSMC puts capacity expansion focus on 3nm, US fab
    1h 11min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    AMD 3Q22 result shows server, gaming biz growth offsets PC weakness

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AMD

    AMD announced 3Q22 revenue of US$5.6 billion on November 1, up 29% year-on-year. Analysts remain optimistic about its ability to continue growing market shares in the server market.

    Thanks to growth across the Data Center, Gaming and Embedded segments offset the 40% fall of the client segment, which bore the brunt of the personal computer market slump. Its 3Q inventory ballooned to US$3.37 billion from US$2 billion reported in December 2021.

    AMD CEO Lisa Su pledged to be careful of spending and cautioned an even weaker PC environment in 4Q, as customers cut inventory and suppliers ship even fewer parts. However, some analysts cautioned that AMD may not be immune to the slowdown of the server market, either.

    Reuters quoted Mercury Research chip analyst noting the global server market's 8% quarter-to-quarter growth in the third quarter compared with the growth rate a year ago in the same period of 36%.

    AMD issued preliminary results in early October, warning its 3Q performance would fall short of previous forecasts. However, AMD continued to increase market shares in data center server market, while its competitors including Intel and Nvidia saw double-digit retreats.

    An analyst quoted by Yahoo Finance said AMD appears better prepared for the PC market slump, and it is rolling out next-generation chips in the next couple of quarters ramping up its 5 nm technology on the CPU data center servers. "And from what we're seeing in terms of the guidance in Q4 and what we expect into 2023, we do think AMD continues to incrementally take more share from Intel here," said CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino.

    AMD 3Q gross margin slid 6 ppt to 42% from a year ago, primarily due to amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition.

    Operating loss of $64 million, compared to operating income of $948 million, or 22% of revenue, a year ago. The loss was primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition and increased R&D investments.

    Net income of $66 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04, compared to $923 million a year ago primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition and increased R&D investments, partially offset by a $135 million tax benefit in the quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 50%, operating income was $1.3 billion, net income was $1.1 billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.67.

    Quarter End Date

    3Q
    2022

    3Q
    2021

    Net revenue

    $ 5,565

    $ 4,313

    Gross margin %

    42%

    48%

    Operating income (loss)

    (64)

    948

    Net income

    $ 66

    $ 923

    Source: AMD, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, Nov 1, 2022

    Performance by segments:

    Data Center segment revenue was $1.6 billion, up 45% year-over-year driven by strong sales of EPYC server processors. Operating income was $505 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $308 million, or 28% a year ago. The operating income and margin increases were primarily driven by higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

    Client segment revenue was $1.0 billion, down 40% year-over-year due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weak PC market and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain. Client processor ASP increased year-over-year driven primarily by a richer mix of Ryzen desktop processor sales. Operating loss was $26 million, compared to operating income of $490 million or 29% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenue.

    Gaming segment revenue was $1.6 billion, up 14% year-over-year driven by higher semi-custom product sales partially offset by lower graphics revenue. Operating income was $142 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $231 million, or 16% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower graphics revenue and inventory, pricing, and related charges in the graphics business. Operating margin was lower primarily due to lower graphics revenue and higher operating expenses.

    Embedded segment revenue was $1.3 billion, up 1,549% year-over-year driven primarily by the inclusion of Xilinx embedded product revenue. Operating income was $635 million, or 49% of revenue, compared to $23 million, or 30% a year ago. Operating income and margin increases were primarily driven by higher revenue. All Other operating loss was $1.3 billion as compared to $104 million a year ago primarily due to amortization of intangible assets largely associated with the Xilinx acquisition.

    All Other operating loss was $1.3 billion as compared to $104 million a year ago primarily due to amortization of intangible assets largely associated with the Xilinx acquisition.

    AMD performance by segments

    Segment

    3Q Revenue (US$ bln)

    YoY (%)

    Data Center

    1.6

    45

    Client

    1.0

    -40

    Gaming

    1.6

    14

    Embedded

    1.3

    1549

    All other

    -1.3

    N/A

    Source: AMD; compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, Nov 1, 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    3Q22 AMD gaming PC server
    Related stories
    Oct 27
    AMD targets 5G opportunities in India with a strong local presence
    Oct 7
    AMD releases lower-than-expected Q3 preliminary results
    Sep 21
    AMD keen to secure capacity support from Taiwan
    Sep 21
    AMD CEO to visit Taiwan in early October
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 2, 14:41
    ADATA to showcase its latest industrial-grade storage products at SIDO Paris 2022
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Kasten by Veeam announces new Kasten K10 V5.5 to simplify Kubernetes data protection at scale with autonomous operations and cloud native expansion
    Thursday 27 October 2022
    GUC unveils GLink 2.3LL, powerful D2D interconnect IP using 2.5D technology
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 2, 14:38
    Automotive chip demand drives NXP revenue growth in 3Q22
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Toyota sees operating income decrease, scaling back production forecast for FY2023
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Ford: IRA credits for commercial EV super important
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Gogoro to pilot in Delhi, India this month