AcBel and ITRI to co-develop SiC-based EV-use devices

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has signed with government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to co-develop SiC-based 6-in-1 drive controllers of power motors for electric vehicles (EVs) with financial support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

For the development, AcBel said it will also cooperate with Fukuta Electric & Machinery and DiodSent Green Technology.

AcBel said it started production of EV-use 6-in-1 drive controllers developed via cooperation with Fukuta earlier in October 2022 and will ship such products to the supply chains of US and Japanese automakers or EV startups, and the SiC-based controllers are next-generation models.

The EV-use drive controllers integrate AcBel's technology regarding drivers of motors and generators, DC converters and high-voltage PDU (power distribution unit) with Fukuta's for motors, generators and tachometers, AcBel indicated.

To support R&D of key components of smart EVs, MOEA will provide financial aids of over NT$5 billion (US$156 million) during 2023-2026.

Eyeing the EV segment, AcBel said it will invest NT$800 million initially to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, AcGile EV Power.

AcBel has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.533 billion for September, increasing 17.68% sequentially and 27.57% on year, and those of NT$6.748 billion for the third quarter grew 1.90% on quarter and 15.87% on year.