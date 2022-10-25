Toyota launches EV co-developed with BYD, reportedly considering a strategy revamp

Toyota Motor just launched the first EV model that it jointly developed with China-based BYD to gain a presence in the world's largest EV market. On the other hand, the Japanese automaker is reportedly considering rebooting its EV strategies in response to the rapidly growing segment.

On Monday, Toyota introduced bZ3, the second model in its battery-electric bZ series. The company said it is a sedan designed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology, a joint venture between the two carmakers, and FAW Toyota Motor.

The bZ3 will be equipped with BYD's Blade batteries and achieve a maximum cruising range of more than 600 kilometers on a single charge, according to a press release. Toyota said it reduces battery degradation with a goal of holding 90% capacity after 10 years to address consumers' concerns.

However, the company did not disclose the new model's price or when it will be available in the market. The automaker only said it plans to launch more bZ models in China. It rolled out the bZ4X SUV, a BEV model that it co-developed with Subaru, worldwide earlier this year.

The Japanese carmaker revealed its BEV ambition at the end of last year, aiming to launch 30 BEV models by 2030. According to Nikkei Asia, Toyota would invest JPY2 trillion in battery development. At the end of August, it said it plans to invest up to JPY730 billion to boost battery production in Japan and the US. It would also work closely with battery manufacturers CATL and BYD to secure the supply.

As the world's most prominent car seller, Toyota has moved relatively slowly in electrification compared with rivals. Instead, it has focused more on hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

According to its FY2022 report, the company sold over 2.7 million electrified vehicles in the fiscal year that ended in March. The sales volume accounted for 28.4% of Toyota's total sales and included HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs and FCEVs.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the automaker has formed a task group within the company to reevaluate its EV strategies and revamp them if needed. Therefore, a number of EV projects, including the Toyota Compact Cruiser and the battery-electric Crown, have been halted.

Sources told Reuters that Toyota is considering updating or replacing its modular automobile platform e-TNGA to reduce costs. It also strives for enhanced EV thermal management to shrink the size and weight of a battery pack, cutting costs by thousands of dollars per vehicle.

The global EV market takes off faster than Toyota anticipated, according to Reuters. Moreover, technology innovation driven by Tesla and other EV makers also creates pressure on the Japanese company and pushes it to review its plans.

Additionally, the automaker on October 21 said it will not be able to reach an annual production goal of 9.7 million for FY2023 due to the impact of the chip shortages. The issue has forced Toyota to adjust its monthly production several times in the second half of 2022.