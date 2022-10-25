中文網
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Teco to cooperate with ABB to tap offshore wind power substation market in Taiwan

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia

    Credit: Teco Electric & Machinery

    Teco Electric & Machinery has signed a letter of intent with ABB for cooperation to tap the Taiwan market of offshore wind power substations, according to Teco.

    Teco has since 2019 undertaken onshore power substation projects with a total installed capacity of about 2GW for offshore wind farms under development in Taiwan, occupying 35% of the Taiwan market, said general manager Chang Sung-pin for Smart Energy Business Group under Teco. Through cooperation with ABB, Teco will extend business operations from onshore power substations to offshore wind power substations, Chang noted.

    By virtue of ABB's expertise, Teco will provide equipment, such as GIS (gas-insulated switchgear) and spare generators, and engineering solutions for offshore wind power substations, Chang indicated.

    Furthermore, Teco can provide onshore and offshore E-house (pre-fitted electric equipment room) solutions for offshore wind farm developers, Chang said. Teco will extend the application of E-house solutions to Internet data centers to maximize efficiency in power consumption via matched use of energy storage systems and energy management systems, Chang noted.

    As the Taiwan government is in preparation to develop offshore wind farms in the third phase during 2026-2035, Teco will actively compete for orders for offshore wind power substations.

    Teco has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.857 billion (US$153 million) for September, growing 3.56% on month and 10.05% on year, those of NT$14.776 billion for the third quarter, increasing 1.14% on quarter and 13.21% on year, those of NT$43.262 billion for January-September, rising 15.90% on year.

