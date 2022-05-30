Teco expects revenue proportion for EV-use products to rise to 5-10% in 5 years

Teco Electric & Machinery expects the percentage of consolidated revenues for products used in electric vehicles (EVs) to increase to 5-10% in five years, according to company president Thomas Fann.

Teco currently focuses EV-use products on large-size motors used in electric buses and is developing models for use in commercial EVs, Fann said. Revenues from EV-use products in 2022 are expected to double or triple, Fann noted.

Besides EV-use products, Teco has developed solutions used in generation of renewable energy, energy storage and energy saving, Fann indicated. Teco in April 2022 partnered with US-based Fluence Energy, a provider of energy storage solutions, to win a state-run Taiwan Power (Taipower) project for setting up a 60MW energy storage system at Taipower's ultra-high-voltage transformer substation in northern Taiwan, Fann said.

COVID lockdowns in China significantly impacted shipments from Teco's factories in China in April and the first 10 days in May, Fann noted. After the lockdowns are lifted, these factories are expected to make up for decreases in shipment in June and July 2022, Fann indicated, adding the lockdowns have created uncertainty in demand in the China market in 2022.

As US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with total budget of US$1,000 billion came into effect in November 2021, there will be many infrastructure construction projects in the US. The China government is also boosting infrastructure construction over the next few years. Teco expects infrastructure projects in the US and China to bring business opportunities.

Teco posted consolidated revenues of NT$13.897 billion (US$470 million), gross margin of 21.90%, operating profit of NT$1.151 billion, and net profit of NT$348.4 million for first-quarter 2022.

Among Teco's three business groups, green mechatronic solutions accounted for 52.5% of the revenues, intelligence energy for 11.5%, and intelligent life for 29.5%.

For second-quarter 2022, Teco expects on-year growth in revenue of 13-17% for green mechatronic solutions, 35-39% for intelligence energy, and 8-12% for intelligent life business group.