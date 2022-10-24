中文網
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    China energy storage firms stop taking orders amid battery crunch

    Staff reporter, Shanghai; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia

    Credit: AFP

    Some China-based suppliers of energy storage systems and solutions reportedly have stopped taking new orders since late September due to serious shortages of batteries needed to power their offerings, according to industry sources.

    The sources said shortages of power batteries and automotive chips have resulted in collective delays for carmakers in delivering their vehicles to clients. Some automakers even dispatched managerial staff to station at battery plants so as to have their orders better fulfilled.

    Battery shortages have intensified further in 2022 as the energy storage industry, another major application market for batteries, has developed rapidly in China thanks to solid government policy support, the sources continued.

    Many battery suppliers noted that their shipment schedules for energy storage batteries have been settled through the end of 2023 and that the main shortage is seen in 280Ah battery cells, which have high volumetric energy density and use fewer components than 50-100Ah cells, thus able to greatly save costs. Currently, they added, clients focus their storage energy battery procurements on those with a single cell capacity of 280Ah and above.

    In the China market, 280Ah battery cells were first launched in 2020 by Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), and other Chinese peers like EVE Energy, Great Power, CALB, and Gotion High-tech have also readied related deployments, with their capacities to be commercialized later.

    Shenzhen-based research body GGII estimated that global energy storage battery shipments will near 500GWh by 2025 and may jump to 2,300GWh by 2030.

    China's Everbright Securities also projected China's energy storage market scale to top CNY0.45 trillion (US$62.3 billion) in 2025 and triple to CNY1.3 trillion in 2030.

