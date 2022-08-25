Small- to medium-size DDI demand may rebound in 4Q22

Small- and medium-size display driver IC demand will likely rebound in the fourth quarter of 2022, while large-size DDI demand outlook remains gloomy, according to industry sources.

In terms of large-size DDIs, the industry continues to be downbeat about TV products. Sources noted that brand vendors are also making significant adjustments to PC and notebook computer panel orders.

Disruptions in the Chinese auto supply chain in the second quarter resulted in some delivery delays and corrections in the third quarter for automotive DDIs, sources said. However, if the situation gradually returns to normal, it is possible the fourth quarter could see a surge in automotive-related shipments.

Major DDI manufacturers believe that the supply of automotive DDIs and touch and display driver integration (TDDI) will continue to be short in 2023. Prices are expected to remain high but stable, which will help support profits.

Electronic dashboards and center consoles are driving DDI use in vehicles, according to the industry. Automakers prefer highly integrated automotive TDDI modules, the sources said. Taiwanese companies such as Himax Technologies, Novatek, Radium, Sitronix Technology, and FocalTech Systems are all players in this field.

The sources pointed out that OLED DDI demand may see a small wave of demand in the fourth quarter from mobile phone applications due to the increased use of AMOLED panels. Although OLED DDIs were in short supply in 2021, there is now an oversupply. Product prices have been significantly reduced and development has slowed. Still, compared with other products, OLED DDIs are expected to be better in both the short and long term.

In the future, major DDI manufacturers also plan to integrate timing controllers (TCON) and power management ICs (PMIC).