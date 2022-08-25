中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 25, 2022
    11:28
    partly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SMIC founder reportedly sets up photomask materials firm in China
    11min ago
    More ban on semiconductor equipment to China accelerating tech decoupling
    24min ago
    Apogee posts 500% profit hike in July
    Aug 24, 21:36
    Techman promotes AI robots
    Aug 24, 21:30
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Small- to medium-size DDI demand may rebound in 4Q22

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Small- and medium-size display driver IC demand will likely rebound in the fourth quarter of 2022, while large-size DDI demand outlook remains gloomy, according to industry sources.

    In terms of large-size DDIs, the industry continues to be downbeat about TV products. Sources noted that brand vendors are also making significant adjustments to PC and notebook computer panel orders.

    Disruptions in the Chinese auto supply chain in the second quarter resulted in some delivery delays and corrections in the third quarter for automotive DDIs, sources said. However, if the situation gradually returns to normal, it is possible the fourth quarter could see a surge in automotive-related shipments.

    Major DDI manufacturers believe that the supply of automotive DDIs and touch and display driver integration (TDDI) will continue to be short in 2023. Prices are expected to remain high but stable, which will help support profits.

    Electronic dashboards and center consoles are driving DDI use in vehicles, according to the industry. Automakers prefer highly integrated automotive TDDI modules, the sources said. Taiwanese companies such as Himax Technologies, Novatek, Radium, Sitronix Technology, and FocalTech Systems are all players in this field.

    The sources pointed out that OLED DDI demand may see a small wave of demand in the fourth quarter from mobile phone applications due to the increased use of AMOLED panels. Although OLED DDIs were in short supply in 2021, there is now an oversupply. Product prices have been significantly reduced and development has slowed. Still, compared with other products, OLED DDIs are expected to be better in both the short and long term.

    In the future, major DDI manufacturers also plan to integrate timing controllers (TCON) and power management ICs (PMIC).

    Categories
    Chips + components Display system Displays + photonics IC design, distribution
    Tags
    2022 Auto components Automotive IC DDI demand display driver IC IC large-size
    Related stories
    Aug 5
    DDI backend specialists strive to maintain capacity utilization
    Aug 4
    DDI suppliers brace for further price cuts
    Jul 12
    Backend firms see slowdown in orders for OLED DDI
    Jun 21
    Large-size DDI demand unlikely to rebound until end-2022
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:43
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 24, 16:26
    US, Europe keen on promoting localized EV battery production
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    XPeng sees 97% revenue growth in 2Q22 with mild drop in gross margin
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    China's CIS industry speeds up plans as automotive market shines bright
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    IC substrate and automotive PCB demand promising