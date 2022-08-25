中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 25, 2022
    11:27
    partly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SMIC founder reportedly sets up photomask materials firm in China
    10min ago
    More ban on semiconductor equipment to China accelerating tech decoupling
    23min ago
    Apogee posts 500% profit hike in July
    Aug 24, 21:36
    Techman promotes AI robots
    Aug 24, 21:30
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Silergy expects flat sales growth in 2H22

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silergy is striving to keep its revenue in the second half of this year on par with the year-ago level, despite growing uncertainty over consumer electronics demand, according to company chairman Wei Chen.

    Silergy has seen notebook and other consumer electronics customers making major inventory adjustments since late June, and is bracing for a weak second-half 2022, said Chen.

    Silergy reported revenue grew 10% sequentially and 23% on year to NT$6.8 billion (US$224.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, with gross margin reaching 53.53%. The fabless firm generated NT$2.05 billion in net income during the quarter.

    Silergy saw sales generated from the automotive sector climb as a proportion of company revenue to 4.2% in the second quarter from 2% in the first, Chen indicated. Despite weakness in consumer electronics demand, the PMIC supplier is upbeat about demand for automotive applications particularly demand coming from China's fast-growing EV market in the second half of this year, Chen said.

    Silergy expects sales generated from the automotive segment to account for 3-5% of its overall revenue for 2022.

    Silergy also enjoyed stable growth in sales generated from the server segment in the second quarter. Despite customers' near-term inventory correction, the long-term demand prospects are positive in the sector, according to Chen.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution
    Tags
    Auto components Automotive IC consumer electronics demand electronics IC PMIC sales Silergy
    Related stories
    Jun 29
    Taiwan PMIC firms shift focus to non-consumer markets
    May 31
    PWM IC supply for servers remains tight
    May 26
    Silergy sees strong PMIC demand for automobile and server
    Mar 14
    Silergy to ramp up PMIC shipments for car, server applications in 2H22
    Nov 15
    Strong PWM IC demand boosts Silergy revenue, profits in 3Q21
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:43
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 24, 16:26
    US, Europe keen on promoting localized EV battery production
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    XPeng sees 97% revenue growth in 2Q22 with mild drop in gross margin
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    China's CIS industry speeds up plans as automotive market shines bright
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    IC substrate and automotive PCB demand promising