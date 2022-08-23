中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    Home EV Auto components

    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components

    Prasanth Aby Thomas, DIGITIMES, Bangalore 0

    Nirmal Minda, chairman and MD, Uno Minda. Credit: Uno Minda

    The steady growth of the EV market in India has thrown a fresh perspective and opportunity to automobile component makers. One of the oldest and leading companies in this segment, Uno Minda, says that it intends to capture 20 to 25 percent of the market share in the near future.

    Speaking to Digitimes Asia recently, Nirmal Minda, chairman and MD of Uno Minda explained that there is a concentrated effort from the industry as well as the government to accelerate EV adoption. While this takes time, the company is committed to developing its own EV components and working with OEMs.

    "We at Uno Minda were one of the early adopters of the electrification movement in the automotive sector," Minda said. "We started this journey about three to four years back, developing components on our own. We have an R&D center with 300 engineers. We had begun developing components on our own with consultation from abroad and then started engaging with the different OEMs, new age as well as the existing. The older OEMs took a little more time than the new-age counterparts, especially because they didn't want to import from China or other places. They wanted to make it in India."

    Many new orders from OEMs

    India's EV ambitions are gathering momentum, with more automobile manufacturers launching products and announcing their plans. Mahindra, for instance, launched a series of electric cars this month. Ola Electric, one of the early entrants into the EV two-wheeler field, has announced its first car launch for 2024.

    Minda explained that his company has been working with several OEMs, and work is in progress. Significantly, the company is working on a range of low-current products like LEDs, switches, horns, etc. Specifically, in the two-wheeler segment, the company is engaged with OEMs to provide accelerator position sensors, brake pedal sensors, AVAS, etc.

    "We had done a lot of designing on our proof of concept and are still in the process of working with the OEMs," Minda said. "We have got many new orders recently from different kinds of OEMs."

    While the company believes in the in-house innovation principle, it is open to joint ventures with partners with an established track record. An example was a recent tie-up with the German power supply solutions provider Friwo to supply battery packs, BMS, chargers, smart plugs, vehicle control units, telematics, etc. Minda added that the company is also looking for other joint ventures with mature, experienced partners.

    Asked about their interests in international markets, Minda explained that at the moment, they are focused mainly on the Indian market. The company has plants in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, where there may be demand for EV two-wheelers. Once it has a sustainable position in the Indian EV market, Uno Minda may explore those markets as well.

    Aiming to create the ecosystem

    While India's EV market growth is promising, several challenges persist. Chief among them is creating an ecosystem that enables the convenient use of electric vehicles.

    "I think we all know that the India EV ecosystem is developing fast," said Minda. "The government is also very positive, offering a number of policy initiatives like the FAME 1, FAME 2, PLI schemes, etc., to promote this. Basically, the government and the industry are now trying to drive electric vehicle adoption as quickly as possible. They want faster market growth, but it takes some time to build up the ecosystem for charging and establishing standards not just for the vehicles but for the component makers as well."

    Minda pointed out that many companies, especially in the EV two-wheeler segment, currently import components from China and assemble them locally. But this has created several safety concerns, not just because of quality but also because the imported components may not suit Indian conditions.

    "Many of the new age OEMs have been importing components, but there have been several safety issues," Minda continued. "Unfortunately, many of them want to hurry up without any full validation. There has also been a shortage of components, and some of the new age OEMs don't understand the industry well."

    EV components business gathering momentum

    As demand for EVs increases, component makers like Uno Minda are set to see strong demand in the future. With in-house developed solutions as well as strategic joint ventures, companies in this segment could prove to be the backbone of the industry. As technology progresses, we are sure to see more innovations as well.

