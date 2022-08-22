India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das

After launching series of policy incentives including "Make in India," "Phased Manufacturing Program," and "Production-Linked Incentive," India has successfully boosted its electronic manufacturing industries, and become the world's second largest producer of mobile phones. The Semicon India Program announced in the second half of 2021 has further increased India's attractiveness to Taiwanese companies.

At the historical moment of India's policy reform and the massive migration of global supply chain rarely seen in decades, DIGITIMES Asia had an interview with Gourangalal Das, director general of India Taipei Association, on how the cooperation between Taiwan and India can be further enhanced.

Q: Taiwan and India signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) in 2018, and the BIA took effect in 2019. What are the economic and trade cooperation plans you have in order to promote bilateral trade between Taiwan and India during your tenure? Since digital economy and trade, information security and data sovereignty have been hot topics in global trade conferences recently. and are likely to be the focus of global economic and trade regulations, please share your thoughts on this and how ITA plans to promote bilateral trade and investments in this regard.

A: Since the revised Bilateral Investment Agreement in 2019, our interaction has taken place largely against the backdrop of the COVID disruptions. We see these disruptions in supply chains and real economy as both a wake-up call and a great medium-term opportunity to strengthen India's manufacturing base (taking our manufacturing sector past US$ 1 trillion by 2027-28), to establish India as a hub of global supply chains and to give full play to India's natural advantages in the digital world.

Our government is responding seriously, and with utmost urgency, to these changes, promoting market-friendly policies that have not only made India the fastest-growing large economy but also one of the biggest gainers in FDI in the last three years. We naturally want Taiwanese businesses to join this trend, not only for their global operations but also to serve India's huge market. Similarly, to realize the target of a trillion-dollar digital economy and support 65 million digitally enabled jobs by 2026, partnership with Taiwan's hardware suppliers and digital technology developers has emerged as a top priority for India's businesses - from large players to innovative start-ups. Growing trade - at over 60% year-on-year last year - is also a result of this economic realignment. Therefore, ITA's current priority has been to facilitate and accelerate the flow of bi-directional investment, strengthen B2B collaboration and exploit the compatibilities of our two economies - whether in resource endowment, scale or technologies.

India is preparing seriously for the ongoing and coming digital revolution. India's ambition is to become a significant and reliable source of digital products, digital services and digital talents for the world, and this provides new opportunities for cooperation with Taiwan. At the same time, 800 million Indians use the internet today, and this number will grow to 1.2 billion in a few years; we must ensure that the internet is open, safe, trusted and accountable and embodies our democratic spirit in the digital space. To meet these objectives, we are determined to come up with a comprehensive framework of laws and policies which will update our existing IT Act, enact a new digital privacy law, put forward a national data governance framework policy, and create rules and regulations for cybersecurity - thereby providing a common thread to all evolving elements in the technology space. Of course, our laws and rules will be made with full transparency and stakeholder consultation, in ways that Taiwanese businesses should be very familiar with.

Q: There are only about 120 Taiwanese companies that have invested a total of US$724 million over the years, and couldn't make it to India's top 10 source of FDI. Since we could not access FDI data for each year (especially since 2018 after the BIA was signed), could you share the trend of Taiwan's FDI to India in recent years as a reference to the effect of BIA?

A: Some Taiwanese companies told us that they have limited knowledge about India and hence have difficulties in finding local partners or downstream customers. What would you suggest Taiwanese companies interested in investing India to do to smoothen the obstacles? What is the help or assistance they can seek from ITA or local agencies when entering the India market?

Official statistics do not always reflect the true extent of Taiwanese investment in India, as some of it originates in, and are registered against, third countries. Also, compared to other major sources of foreign investment, Taiwan's investment in India is indeed modest. We are eager to change this record. As per the Reserve Bank of India, registered Taiwanese FDI equity inflow into India grew from US$43.52 million in 2019-20 to US$219 million in 2020-21, showing the direction and trendlines if not the absolute statistics. Of course, there is still a lot of scope for growth, as Taiwan's manufacturers seek to cut costs, start-ups seek to scale up and financial resources seek stable growth opportunities.

Experience shows that India rewards patience. Taiwanese companies should be prepared for a long haul in India instead of seeking to make a fast buck. They should start by understanding the India opportunity as well as the complexities arising from its scale and diversity. India is a country with a strong rule of law; understanding, adhering to, and recoursing to the law is a prerequisite for success. Again, India is a federal system, with clear areas of central and state jurisdictions; Taiwanese businesses should take time to understand the policies, incentives and resource endowments of different states and find an optimal investment base for their operation. I would encourage Taiwanese manufacturing companies to consider investing in skilled young Indian workforce, as they could be a long-term source of growth for them.

Potential Taiwanese investors should make full use of "Taiwan-plus", a dedicated single window created by India's national investment facilitation agency, Invest India. ITA organizes many events each year to help Taiwanese businesses connect with and understand policies directly from central and state government policymakers. There are also regular mechanisms for Taiwanese businesses in India to address their concerns and resolve issues. We have facilitated many interactions between industry associations providing business matchmaking opportunities. As post-COVID travel opens up in Taiwan, we would encourage Taiwanese businesses to actively take part in trade fairs and industry events in India.

We are aware that for Taiwan's SMEs, it may not be easy to invest their limited resources to understand India on their own, or to find other Taiwanese businesses to help them in exploring India. I would suggest, for their consideration, setting up one or two Taiwan investment parks or even a Taiwan township, in which they can cluster together in a familiar environment and enhance their bargaining power. ITA would be happy to help them find appropriate locations for such parks and townships in India in accordance with government policies.

Q: India is making an effort to promote "Make in India" in recent years, and this echoes with the "China+1" supply chain strategy of the Foxconn Group. Some private companies, such as Mediatek and Synopsys Taiwan, have initiated collaborations between India and Taiwan. What is the plan of ITA as an official institution in promoting the bilateral collaboration in semiconductor industry?

A: Semiconductor is integral to India's digital economy and tech ambition. India is today the world's no. 1 FinTech adopter, no. 2 Internet user base and no. 3 startup ecosystem, and our digital transformation will deepen further with 5G. By 2030, the semiconductor market in India will reach US$110 billion from US$24 billion at present, accounting for over 10% of global demand. On the supply side, India has a vibrant chip design ecosystem and is a key talent hub for global majors. Over 2000 ICs have been designed in India in the last few years; 20% of global semiconductor design engineers today are Indian nationals.

The central government in India has approved fiscal support of up to US$30 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and sectors using semiconductors, with US$10 billion for supporting the semiconductor and display ecosystem alone. Within semiconductors per se, the aim is to support up to 2 semiconductor and display fabs each, besides several units in compound semiconductors and packaging, as well as indigenous semiconductor design. Besides fiscal support, the central government is committed to support in infrastructure, demand aggregation, skill and R&D. State governments also provide their support and subsidies in terms of land, electricity, water, labor cost etc.

Taiwanese and Indian tech sectors complement each other a lot. India's core strength has been in software, whereas Taiwan has developed expertise in hardware. With both embracing the digital economy, India needs hardware skills as much as Taiwan needs software. We hope to attract some Taiwanese foundries to India to realize our goals. We are also targeting to develop 85,000 industry-ready manpower in the next 10 years. Training such a large manpower base and making them industry-ready will require cooperation with Taiwan's educational institutions and industry. This will be mutually advantageous at a time when Taiwan's industry is facing a bottleneck of talent in their expansion plans.

Q: EV and connected vehicles are important trends in technology, and both India and Taiwan have been developing related supply chains in recent years. Foxconn and Gogoro are the two Taiwanese companies that have shown interest in producing electrical vehicles in India. What are the potential areas for India and Taiwan to deepen bilateral collaborations in the EV value chains? India has the potential being the hub for those Taiwanese companies to serve the Middle East and European markets. What are the possible collaborations between India and Taiwan in this regard?

A: E-mobility sector is undergoing a silent revolution in India. The Indian automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and will be the third largest by 2030, with EVs poised to take the lead. The government expects EV sales penetration in India to reach 70% for commercial cars, 30% for private cars, 40% for buses, and 80% for two- and three- wheelers by 2030. That would mean over 100 million EVs plying the country's roads, a dramatic increase from around 1 million in the 2022 fiscal year. According to industry estimates, the EV market in India will be a US$206 billion opportunity by 2030, which creates opportunities for the world.

India has a Phased Manufacturing Program till 2024 to support giga plants for large-scale, export-competitive integrated batteries and cell-manufacturing in India, as well as localizing production across the entire EV value chain. In May 2021, a Production-Linked Incentive for advanced chemistry cell storage manufacturing was rolled out. In September 2021, the government approved a similar scheme for the automobile industry, which intends to incentivize high-value advanced automotive technology vehicles and products, including "green automotive manufacturing." There are also some state-level subsidies, innovative and investor-friendly policies as well as support to building infrastructure.

The advantages of India and Taiwan in EVs are complementary. Taiwan enjoys excellent capacities in semiconductors and automotive electronics, and its battery technology has also shown great promises. India has a well-established and globally competitive auto manufacturing ecosystem which is also quite broad-based and diverse. For instance, India's two-wheeler market accounts for 40% of the global two-wheeler market and is an early adopter of EV technology, registering triple-digit growth over the last two years. Three-wheelers are also rapidly transitioning to EV. We require technologically proven and reliable partners to accelerate India's e-mobility transformation, just as Taiwan's e-vehicle industry seeks international market. Besides large players, there is great possibility for Indian and Taiwanese MSMEs, which form the bulk of the automotive industry, to work together for mutual benefit.

Q: In recent years, many Taiwan-based electronics companies have invested in India to produce mobile phones, but found that India imposes high tariffs on machinery, equipment and components, which is not conducive to the further expansion of local production capacity. The same situation also occurs in semiconductors. Despite zero custom duty on chip imports, India imposes a custom duty of 7.5% on equipment for manufacturing semiconductors and panels, which have increased the cost of supply chain companies in India. This is not beneficial to help India build up a more comprehensive supply chain, because chip making equipment is very expensive, and the tariffs would drive away companies who would have considered setting up fabs in India. What assistance can ITA offer in this regard? Since those equipment are part of the Information Technology Agreement-3 (ITA-3) to seek global tariff reductions, would India consider joining the talks of ITA-3?

A: India's "Make in India" policy is aimed to incentivize domestic manufacturing and develop a supply chain as comprehensive as possible with our resource endowment and production capability. For an economy at India's current stage of development, overseas collaboration and growing with the world is an imperative, but for a large economy like India, large and perpetual dependence on overseas supplies is not an option. The aim is to enhance India's reliability as a supplier for the world over the long term, besides meeting our own requirements. That is why our government has recently made an appeal for a "self-reliant India," which reinforces the "Make in India" policy with additional support and guidance for investors. Our fiscal and trade policies reflect this goal, with many new incentives and facilitation establishing local supply chains. For instance, our incentives in final products like mobile phones and automobiles are supplemented by incentives in upstream sectors like electronic components and battery respectively.

High-tech industries where local supply upstream is unavailable and difficult to set up, tariff structures and fiscal support do reflect these constraints. Semiconductor is one such industry. Most of the items used in semiconductor manufacturing are already attracting zero tariff in India. Our semiconductor mission is also working on related issues. I am confident that when chip fabrication begins in India, our tariff structures will not hamper their supply chain.

Our electronics industry is currently in a state of flux, with India emerging from a consumer and importer of electronics to a producer and exporter. Our policies and approach to international agreements like the ITA are also evolving constantly, keeping in mind the industry and the country's best interests.