Quanta to reportedly increase workforce at new Mexico plant

Quanta Computer has set up a new factory site in Mexico, where the ODM reportedly plans to increase the total workforce to 2,200 employees by the end of this year.

Pegatron also announced it will invest NT$921 million (US$30.55 million) to set up a factory in Mexico.

Mexico has become a hot spot for supply chain companies ever since Tesla increased production capacity at its Texas gigafactory.

Quanta's new factory is in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, according to reports, with a total investment of US$130 million. Quanta VP of manufacturing operations in Mexico Pedro Campa said the company will transfer its production capacity in Taiwan and Shanghai to Mexico and expects to have 2,200 employees by the end of the year.

Quanta declined to comment on the reports. But its said it has been seeking suitable production solutions around the world in response to clients' needs.

Sources said the plant was not a direct investment by Quanta and that Quanta produces automotive electronics products, such as controllers, for customers in Mexico.

Industry observers believe Quanta is setting up the plant in response to Tesla's needs. Quanta has already been manufacturing engine controller units (ECU) for Telsa for several years, they said.

Other Tesla suppliers, such as EnFlex, Faurecia, ZF Friedrichshafen, and APG Mexico have also set up factories in Nuevo Leon.

Mexico boasts several advantages including the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which allows for the duty-free sale of locally manufactured cars in North America.

Secretary of Economy for the state of Nuevo Leon Ivan Rivas said the state will provide a dedicated lane at the Colombia Solidarity port of entry at the US-Mexico border for Tesla suppliers to speed up customs clearances. The border authority is also increasing the number of lanes at the checkpoint from six to eight.

Quanta has also helped Apple and Google develop self-driving systems, which has opened the door to working with other European and American Tier-1 automakers, industry sources said.

Quanta spokesperson Elton Yang noted that revenue from automotive electronics will begin contributing to the company in 2022. Quanta is expected to begin shipping electric vehicle (EV) related products in the second half of 2022.

Sources noted that Quanta, Compal Electronics, Wistron, and Inventec have all been engaged in automotive electronics for several years, but were unable to break into the industry. Self-driving systems have become the best entry point for PC ODMs.