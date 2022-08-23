中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    13:27
    mostly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Quanta to reportedly increase workforce at new Mexico plant

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Quanta Computer has set up a new factory site in Mexico, where the ODM reportedly plans to increase the total workforce to 2,200 employees by the end of this year.

    Pegatron also announced it will invest NT$921 million (US$30.55 million) to set up a factory in Mexico.

    Mexico has become a hot spot for supply chain companies ever since Tesla increased production capacity at its Texas gigafactory.

    Quanta's new factory is in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, according to reports, with a total investment of US$130 million. Quanta VP of manufacturing operations in Mexico Pedro Campa said the company will transfer its production capacity in Taiwan and Shanghai to Mexico and expects to have 2,200 employees by the end of the year.

    Quanta declined to comment on the reports. But its said it has been seeking suitable production solutions around the world in response to clients' needs.

    Sources said the plant was not a direct investment by Quanta and that Quanta produces automotive electronics products, such as controllers, for customers in Mexico.

    Industry observers believe Quanta is setting up the plant in response to Tesla's needs. Quanta has already been manufacturing engine controller units (ECU) for Telsa for several years, they said.

    Other Tesla suppliers, such as EnFlex, Faurecia, ZF Friedrichshafen, and APG Mexico have also set up factories in Nuevo Leon.

    Mexico boasts several advantages including the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which allows for the duty-free sale of locally manufactured cars in North America.

    Secretary of Economy for the state of Nuevo Leon Ivan Rivas said the state will provide a dedicated lane at the Colombia Solidarity port of entry at the US-Mexico border for Tesla suppliers to speed up customs clearances. The border authority is also increasing the number of lanes at the checkpoint from six to eight.

    Quanta has also helped Apple and Google develop self-driving systems, which has opened the door to working with other European and American Tier-1 automakers, industry sources said.

    Quanta spokesperson Elton Yang noted that revenue from automotive electronics will begin contributing to the company in 2022. Quanta is expected to begin shipping electric vehicle (EV) related products in the second half of 2022.

    Sources noted that Quanta, Compal Electronics, Wistron, and Inventec have all been engaged in automotive electronics for several years, but were unable to break into the industry. Self-driving systems have become the best entry point for PC ODMs.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Auto components automotive electronics Automotive IC Mexico ODM plant Quanta Quanta Computer Tesla workforce
    Companies
    Quanta Computer
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    Quanta to expand server production, 5G O-RAN business
    Aug 8
    Wistron to expand server production capacity in Taiwan, Mexico
    Aug 5
    Inventec, Quanta to embrace sales growth in 2H22
    Jul 25
    Self-made battery trend: Tesla Giga Texas to start 4680 cell production in 3Q22
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:32
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 23, 14:02
    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    Exclusive interview with HBS professor Willy Shih: Global supply chain resilience issues to watch out for in 2023 and beyond
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios