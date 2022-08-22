Data localization takes effect on October 1 in Vietnam

Data localization will take effect in Vietnam on October 1, 2022. The requirements are been set out in the Cybersecurity Law and a decree covering data protection. All technology firms are required to store their users' data locally and set up local offices.

Not only does this data localization law apply to foreign social media companies such as Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook, but also to telecommunications operators.

Data collected from the users or data created by the users - from financial records to biometric readings to information gathered while browsing the Internet - must be stored domestically.

The Vietnamese authorities have the right to request service providers to remove content if it violates government guidelines, according to the new digital decree.

Foreign firms are now given 12 months to set up local data storage and representative offices after receiving instructions from the Ministry of Public Security. After that, they will be required to store the data locally for a minimum period of 24 months, the decree states.

However, there is no harmony when it comes to data localization regulation in the Asian region. In other words, navigating the regulatory landscape can be tricky, especially when regulated sectors such as telecoms, banking, and insurance are involved.