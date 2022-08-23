Foxconn chairman proposes collaborative effort to take Taiwan EV supply chain to SEA, India

Foxconn chairman Young Liu hopes for a collaborative effort from Taiwanese manufacturers to guide Taiwan's electric vehicle (EV) supply chain into the markets of India, Indonesia and Thailand.

With the EU set to ban all sales of fossil fuel vehicles by 2035 and the global goal of zero carbon emission by 2050, EVs are going to play a key role in the transportation industry in the future. Thus, it is already a consensus in Taiwan to that the Taiwanese makers need to establish a place in the global EV market and become an irreplaceable part of the supply chain.

Although the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has already taken measures to advance Taiwan's EV-related industries, the industry still needs a strong, powerful leading unit that can coordinate the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ensure that the industry moves forward as a whole.

At a recent meeting of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), Liu brought up the motion to establish a smart EV national project team through TEEMA and invite the companies to invest in India, Indonesia and Thailand. He hopes that with the guidance of large enterprises, Taiwan's EV-related supply chain can have a smooth development.

To establish themselves in the global supply chain for EVs, Taiwan's businesses need more than just technology and products; they also need time. If TEEMA can come out and organize the current state and development needs of the industry, or even consolidate the industry first and then systematize the approach to relevant policies, it would make the industry's development much more efficient.

In addition, regarding the investment in India, Indonesia, and Thailand, participants of the meeting believe that the rise of global protectionism and geopolitics, the emergence of Southeast Asia as a market, as well as benefits such as lower costs and being closer to the niche market, have made going global the natural next step.

Many large enterprises have gradually entered that region to invest and set up factories. However, the integrity of the supply chain remains an issue. As with SMEs, they have been hesitant about investing in the region due to costs, policy uncertainty, the lack of a corresponding unit, and more.

The association can assist by integrating the up/mid/downstream members and utilizing the experiences of the large corporations to help SMEs set up their factories. The SMEs and the large corporations can complement each other and form a local Taiwanese industry circle. Participants of the meeting pointed out that India, Indonesia, and Thailand are all actively developing their EV industries as well. If they can integrate with Taiwanese businesses and set up investments through a major enterprise like Foxconn, it will be a win-win for everyone.