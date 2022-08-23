中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    13:26
    mostly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Auto components

    Foxconn chairman proposes collaborative effort to take Taiwan EV supply chain to SEA, India

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Foxconn chairman Young Liu. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Foxconn chairman Young Liu hopes for a collaborative effort from Taiwanese manufacturers to guide Taiwan's electric vehicle (EV) supply chain into the markets of India, Indonesia and Thailand.

    With the EU set to ban all sales of fossil fuel vehicles by 2035 and the global goal of zero carbon emission by 2050, EVs are going to play a key role in the transportation industry in the future. Thus, it is already a consensus in Taiwan to that the Taiwanese makers need to establish a place in the global EV market and become an irreplaceable part of the supply chain.

    Although the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has already taken measures to advance Taiwan's EV-related industries, the industry still needs a strong, powerful leading unit that can coordinate the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ensure that the industry moves forward as a whole.

    At a recent meeting of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), Liu brought up the motion to establish a smart EV national project team through TEEMA and invite the companies to invest in India, Indonesia and Thailand. He hopes that with the guidance of large enterprises, Taiwan's EV-related supply chain can have a smooth development.

    To establish themselves in the global supply chain for EVs, Taiwan's businesses need more than just technology and products; they also need time. If TEEMA can come out and organize the current state and development needs of the industry, or even consolidate the industry first and then systematize the approach to relevant policies, it would make the industry's development much more efficient.

    In addition, regarding the investment in India, Indonesia, and Thailand, participants of the meeting believe that the rise of global protectionism and geopolitics, the emergence of Southeast Asia as a market, as well as benefits such as lower costs and being closer to the niche market, have made going global the natural next step.

    Many large enterprises have gradually entered that region to invest and set up factories. However, the integrity of the supply chain remains an issue. As with SMEs, they have been hesitant about investing in the region due to costs, policy uncertainty, the lack of a corresponding unit, and more.

    The association can assist by integrating the up/mid/downstream members and utilizing the experiences of the large corporations to help SMEs set up their factories. The SMEs and the large corporations can complement each other and form a local Taiwanese industry circle. Participants of the meeting pointed out that India, Indonesia, and Thailand are all actively developing their EV industries as well. If they can integrate with Taiwanese businesses and set up investments through a major enterprise like Foxconn, it will be a win-win for everyone.

    Categories
    Auto components Automotive IC Vehicle
    Tags
    Auto components Automotive IC chairman EV supply chain Foxconn India Indonesia Supply supply chain Taiwan Thailand vehicle
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
    Related stories
    Aug 11
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Aug 11
    Foxconn eyeing Indonesia's future capital city, Nusantara
    Aug 10
    Indonesia secures US$5 billion nickel deal from Tesla
    Aug 3
    Thailand to create Southeast Asian hub for EV production
    Related topic
    Asia
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:32
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 23, 14:02
    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    Exclusive interview with HBS professor Willy Shih: Global supply chain resilience issues to watch out for in 2023 and beyond
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios