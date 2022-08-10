中文網
繁體
简体
Taipei
Wed, Aug 10, 2022
20:07
mostly clear
30°C
TECH
Tech home
Before going to press
7 days news
Most-Read 2021
Topics
Chips + Components
Displays + Photonics
IT + CE
Mobile + Telecom
In Chips + Components
IC manufacturing
IC design, distribution
Memory chips
Passive, PCB, other IC components
EV
EV home
Topics
Vehicle
IVI/V2X/MaaS
ADAS/AV
Battery + Green energy
Automotive IC
Auto components
ASIA
Asia home
Asia Supply Chain 100
Asia Venturing
Supply chain
Regions
East Asia
Southeast Asia
South Asia
INNOVATIONS
News topics
DeepTech
Internet, Cloud, AI
Smart applications
Startup
Startup+
Startup database
Accelerators & incubators
Register
Startup
Accelerator
RESEARCH
Research home
Research insights
Featured reports
Special reports
Reports index
Products & services
Data Trackers
China smartphone AP
Smartphone
Notebook
Global Server
Taiwan FPD
Interactive Charts
Special Report Databases
Semiconductor
End Devices
Asia Insight
Asia Enterprises
OPINIONS
Opinions home
Topics
Interview
DIGITIMES perspective
Research insights
Commentary and analysis
BIZ FOCUS
Biz Focus home
Stories
Press releases
Trending topics
Smart city
Smart manufacturing
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
CONNECT WITH US
REALTIME NEWS
China smartphone AP shipments - 2Q 2022
China smartphone AP
56min ago
Foxconn raises 2022 sales outlook
Before Going to Press
1h 8min ago
Samsung to ship 20 million foldable smartphones in 2022
Before Going to Press
1h 20min ago
IC analysis and inspection demand robust for advanced-node chips, advanced packaging
Before Going to Press
1h 29min ago
Foxconn reiterates target gross margin of 10% by 2025
Before Going to Press
1h 37min ago
ASE Technology posts increased July revenue
Before Going to Press
1h 38min ago
Home
Tech
Chips + Components
Chips Act signed into law but tough challenges ahead
Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei
Wednesday 10 August 2022
0
US president Joe Biden signs Chips Act. Credit: AFP
The premium content you are trying to open requires News database subscription. Please
sign in
if you wish to continue.
Categories
Chips + components
IC manufacturing
Tags
analysis
CHIPS Act
commentary
law
semiconductor
TSMC
US
Companies
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Share this article
Other links
Print
Related content
Company info
Related stories
Aug 10
Micron announces US$40 billion investment plan despite gloomy revenue forecast
Aug 9
CEOs meet in summit before Chips Act signed into law
Aug 5
US CHIPS and Science Act to go online; Kioxia 162-layer 3D NAND flash to begin volume production; Baidu unmanned vehicle enters mass production
Aug 5
Is 'mature technology' weaponized by Chips Act?
Aug 2
For Taiwanese fabless players, the US Chips Act bears little significance
Related topics
Global supply chain: Key components
TSMC updates
Opinions
Chips Act
Opinions
BIZ FOCUS
Aug 3, 11:10
ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
Wednesday 27 July 2022
MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
Wednesday 27 July 2022
Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
Tuesday 26 July 2022
STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
EV
Aug 10, 10:01
Auto chip shortage may dampen demand in India's upcoming festive season
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Heterogeneous integration to boost EV-use SiC, GaN performance
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Indonesia secures US$5 billion nickel deal from Tesla
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Iron Force Industrial eyes increased orders along with launch of new energy cars
TOP STORIES
MOST-READ 2021
Taiwan foundries intend to hold prices flat
Notebook shipments may slip below 200 million units in 2022
Pegatron denies reports about China blocking shipments
Micron and WD proposes to form memory coalition amid fierce competition with China and Korea
Chinese smartphone brands see declines in 2Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
Apple car team reportedly in talks with Korean and Japanese suppliers
AMD, MediaTek reportedly in talks to form JV
TSMC to raise quotes for advanced, mature process technologies by 10-20%
BYD Semiconductor takes major stake in Energen
Is GF a good buy for Intel?
Full list
Join our mailing list
Members only
×
Sorry, the page you are trying to open is available only for our paid subscribers.
Please
login
to read more
New users, please
register
first