PixArt Imaging pessimistic about 3Q22

CMOS image sensor IC design house PixArt Imaging holds pessimistic outlook on its third-quarter 2022 business and expects shipments and gross margin for the quarter to decline sequentially.

PixArt originally had expected business to rebound in the third quarter, but shipments began to slip in June as clients started clearing inventories, PixArt said at an August 9 investors conference. Clients' inventory adjustment is expected to last at least two months, and as a result, its sales for August and September are likely to drop, PixArt noted.

PixArt originally expected new models of OTS (optical tracking sensor) and newly launched heart rate sensors to push up sales revenues, but demand for such new products has been very weak due to generally shrinking demand for consumer electronics, PixArt indicated.

Inventory turnover days stand at more than 130 days at present, much more than the 70-90 days in the past, PixArt said.

PixArt has reported consolidated revenues of NT$448.4 million (US$15.0 million) for July, decreasing 7.38% sequentially and 46.45% on year, and those of NT$3.431 billion for January-July fell 39.07% on year.

PixArt Imaging: Financial results, 2Q22 (NT$m) 2Q22 Q/Q Y/Y 1H22 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 1,589 14.07% (37.65%) 2,983 (37.78%) Gross margin 55.38% 1.68pp (2.74pp) 54.59% (3.09pp) Operating profit 193.0 189.72% (70.82%) 259.7 (76.87%) Net profit 262.5 106.51% (48.72%) 389.6 (58.48%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.85 2.75

Source: Company, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022