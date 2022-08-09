Lite-On Tech sees increased July revenues

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$14.8 billion (US$497 million) for July, increasing 1.07% sequentially and 7.97% on year.

Of the revenues, 46% came from IT product lines and consumer electronics including power supplies used in notebooks, tablets, PCs and mobile device; 20% from optoelectronics products including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting; 34% from devices used in cloud computing, data centers, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart wearable devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

July revenues from IT products dropped 3% on year, while those from optoelectronic products and devices used in cloud computing and IoT grew 6% and nearly 30% respectively on year, Lite-On noted.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$99.007 billion for January-July, growing 7.50% on year. It recorded consolidated revenues of NT$84.187 billion, gross margin of 18.82% and net profit of NT$6.064 billion for first-half 2022.

Lite-On keeps focusing on power supply solutions for data centers, application of optoelectronics to automotive components, devices for EV fast charging, 5G cells and AI-IoT devices. The company expects power supplies for servers to be the main source of business growth in third-quarter of 2022.