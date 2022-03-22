Lite-On to hike output for EV charging piles

Electronics manufacturing services provider Lite-On Technology will substantially boost its output of electric vehicle (EV) charging piles in 2022 despite the ongoing shortage of automotive chips, according to company president Anson Chiu.

Optoelectronics, the cloud, and automotive electronics have become Lite-On's main business growth drivers. Chiu does not expect the shortage of automotive chips to stabilize until 2023. Even though the chip shortage has had an impact on automotive supply chain shipments, EV growth remains strong.

Chiu said the impact of the automotive chip shortage on automotive LED light shipments has been significant and expects the shortage in 2022 to remain critical. Global shipments of new vehicles are estimated to have dropped to 70 million in 2021 compared to nearly 90 million in previous years as a result of shortages. This number is expected to rise to 80 million in 2022.

Currently, the supply chain is searching for new designs with slight changes to cope with shortages, but changes still require time. Due to the lack of mature process production capacity, Chiu believes the supply problem will be difficult to completely resolve in 2022.

Lite-On has been actively deploying EV charging piles since 2018 and started small-scale shipments in 2020. Chiu noted there were roughly six million EVs in 2021 with double-digit growth expected in 2022. Due to the smaller scale of the overall new vehicle market, the supply chain will give them priority. Lite-On is expected to see substantial growth in its automotive charging piles shipments in 2022. The current monthly output is close to the entire annual output of 2020.

Lite-On is optimistic about new trends such as direct charging when EVs are parked and charging while driving. Lite-On has developed wireless charging for charging piles. Its wireless charging is being used in electric buses and is in the verification stage with a US EV startup for its onboard charging pile.

Lite-On is also engaged in cloud computing high-end servers and electrical power source management systems for network communications equipment. They have launched a new integrated power supply unit (PSU) and battery backup unit (BBU) module. The product price will double and is expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2022. In terms of cloud PSUs, Lite-On has added a new important North American customer. In addition to its existing two major American clients, Lite-On estimates it can add another American firm to its clientele in the third quarter of 2022 at the earliest.

Optimistic about the power regionalization trend, Lite-On has entered the Japanese home-use microgrid management market. Its three main products including energy-saving products, converters, and inverters will be ready within two years, solidifying its place as an integrated supplier for local power in Japan.

Information and consumer electronics accounted for 53% of Lite-On's revenue in 2021, followed by cloud and IoT with 27% and optoelectronics with 20%. Through its business transformation, Lite-On estimates future revenue ratios from information and consumer electronics, optoelectronics, and cloud and IoT will reach 4:3:3. The company believes optoelectronics, cloud, automotive electronics, 5G, and AIoT will become important growth drivers in the future.

Regarding the recent surge in raw materials prices, Chiu noted that Lite-On's street light and power source products have high copper requirements, which is relatively detrimental to the company. However, the price of raw materials will likely be pulled back. Overall, the downstream market continues to clear its stock, but upstream shipments have not changed. Lite-On expects operations in the first quarter of 2022 to be on track with original expectations.