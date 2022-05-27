Projectors in serious shortage, says Acer executive

Global supply of projectors has been far short of demand because semiconductor components are in serious shortage and the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar in November-December is expected to sharply push up global demand for projectors, according to Victor Chien, president for Acer's Digital Display Business.

Suppliers are giving low priority to projector-use semiconductor components, compared to consumer electronics applications, Chien explained.

Currently, Acer's projector shipments can only meet 50% of orders and the situation is likely to remain until the fourth quarter of 2022, Chien said.

Since the US has imposed extra customs tariffs on Chine-produced projectors, Acer's projector exports to the US are mainly made in Taiwan, with some being produced in India, Vietnam and Indonesia, Chien noted.

Acer recently unveiled Vero PD2325W, an environmentally friendly projector with 50% of casing made from PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic materials and 85% of wrapping materials made of recycled paper. The projector features contrast of 2,000,000:1, luminous flux of 2,200 lumens and resolution of 1,280x800.

Acer has launched education- and business-use projectors. In first-quarter 2022, Acer became the top projector vendor in Croatia with a market share of 50%, Bulgaria with 42% and Romania with 30%.