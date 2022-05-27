中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, May 27, 2022
    22:47
    cloudy
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Projectors in serious shortage, says Acer executive

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Acer Vero PD2325W projector. Credit: Acer

    Global supply of projectors has been far short of demand because semiconductor components are in serious shortage and the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar in November-December is expected to sharply push up global demand for projectors, according to Victor Chien, president for Acer's Digital Display Business.

    Suppliers are giving low priority to projector-use semiconductor components, compared to consumer electronics applications, Chien explained.

    Currently, Acer's projector shipments can only meet 50% of orders and the situation is likely to remain until the fourth quarter of 2022, Chien said.

    Since the US has imposed extra customs tariffs on Chine-produced projectors, Acer's projector exports to the US are mainly made in Taiwan, with some being produced in India, Vietnam and Indonesia, Chien noted.

    Acer recently unveiled Vero PD2325W, an environmentally friendly projector with 50% of casing made from PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic materials and 85% of wrapping materials made of recycled paper. The projector features contrast of 2,000,000:1, luminous flux of 2,200 lumens and resolution of 1,280x800.

    Acer has launched education- and business-use projectors. In first-quarter 2022, Acer became the top projector vendor in Croatia with a market share of 50%, Bulgaria with 42% and Romania with 30%.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Acer projector Supply
    Companies
    Acer
    Related stories
    May 26
    Inflation impacts consumer market more than commercial, says Acer
    May 20
    Acer enjoys robust commercial notebook sales
    May 19
    Acer announces new PCs and hardware for back-to-school season
    Apr 21
    Acer expects strong PC sales in Taiwan in 2Q22
    Sep 25, 2015
    Acer projector market share reaches record high in 2Q15
    Sep 2, 2014
    Acer becomes top PC and projector vendor in Philippines
    Jul 10, 2014
    Taiwan market: Acer expands projector business
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 27, 10:24
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:39
    2022 ASC 100: Toyota Motor reigning in top 10 for the 2nd year
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    2022 ASC 100: Semiconductor companies lead well in profit margin
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Bosch reportedly bargaining price hikes with automakers
    Friday 27 May 2022
    NXP to double down on R&D to support India's chip-making plans