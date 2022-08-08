中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 8, 2022
    23:01
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    2h 6min ago
    Wistron conservative about notebook shipments in 3Q22
    2h 12min ago
    Qisda to step up production in Vietnam
    2h 21min ago
    Cooling module makers growing presence in automotive electronics sector
    2h 24min ago
    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR products
    2h 38min ago
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    2h 44min ago
    HTC reports lackluster sales for July
    2h 54min ago
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    2h 55min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Chinese smartphone brands see declines in 2Q22, says DIGITIMES Research

    Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based smartphone brands saw their combined shipments slip 5.2% sequentially and 4.6% on year to come to around 150 million units in the second quarter of 2022, according to figures from DIGITIMES Research's Smartphone Tracker.

    The declines were a result of weak domestic demand for smartphones and brand vendors cutting orders for the quarter to clear excess channel inventories as their sales overseas were seriously undermined by rising inflation.

    With demand expected to stay in low gear, Chinese smartphone brands' combined shipments are unlikely to see a seasonal pick up in the second half of 2022 with their shipments during the period likely to stay flat.

    The top-3 Chinese brands - Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo - all experienced sequential decline in the second quarter with Vivo having the worst drop. The three brands together accounted for 63.6% of all Chinese brands' shipments in the second quarter, down from first-quarter 2022's 65.1%, DIGITIMES Research numbers show.

    Since China's economy and unemployment rate are expected to worsen, demand from the domestic market will stay feeble in the second half, pushing the brands to be more keen on digesting excess inventory. The rising global inflation continues to undermine overseas demand for IT products including smartphones, especially in emerging markets and for entry-level to mid-range devices.

    DIGITIMES Research expects Chinese smartphone brands' combined shipments will see a double-digit on-year decrease in both the third and fourth quarters.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    DIGITIMES Digitimes Insight Digitimes Research Oppo smartphone Vivo Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Aug 5
    US CHIPS and Science Act to go online; Kioxia 162-layer 3D NAND flash to begin volume production; Baidu unmanned vehicle enters mass production
    Jul 27
    Apple ships close to 1 million made-in-India iPhones in 2Q22
    Jun 29
    Global smartphone industry, 2Q22
    Jun 24
    Global smartphone industry, 1Q22
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Opinions
    Opinions
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines