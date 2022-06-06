中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Jun 6, 2022
    15:08
    light rain with thunder
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    India roundup: Beijing 'closely watching' New Delhi's rising scrutiny against Chinese comapnies

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    The Indian government is investingating Chinese comapnies, including Xiaomi, ZTE and Vivo, for financial and tax-related issues, while Taiwan-based companies, expecting rising demand in India, are expanding their Indian business.

    China monitoring India probes against Chinese firms

    Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is investigating ZTE and Vivo Mobiles for alleged financial improprieties that may amount to fraud, while the Chinese government said they are closely watching the development amid heightened scrutiny against Chinese companies from New Delhi.

    Xiaomi announces leadership rejig amid rising regulator scrutiny

    According to TechCrunch, Xiaomi has restructured its India leadership team, elevating Alvin Tse as the general manager for the Indian business, replacing Manu Kumar Jain, who previously headed Xiaomi's India operation. Xiaomi India faces a series of probes from regulators, according to a Financial Times report, and looks to smooth its relationship with the Indian government.

    MediaTek sees India demand rising, to expand hiring

    According to Bloomberg and The Economic Times, Anku Jain, MediaTek's India managing director, said that the company expects chip shortage to improve by the end of the year and sales of chips used in smartphones and smart TVs will surge in India. MediaTek will also hire more engineers in India.

    Acer to return to India's workstation market

    After exiting the workstation market in India a few years ago, Acer's subsidiary, Altos Taiwan, has established a new entity called Altos in India to re-enter the market and will focus on the server workstations, smart devices, and smart meter solutions, BusinessLine reports.

    Kia to manufacture EVs in India by 2025

    Tae-Jin Park, Kia India's managing director, told The Economic Times that they are planning to manufacture EVs in India in 2025 and are looking for the best options for the Indian market. Kia expects EV sales in India will double from less than 20,000 units in 2021 to about 40,000 in 2022.

    Categories
    IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices PC, CE Wireless networking
    Tags
    Beijing China India India roundup
    Related stories
    Jun 2
    Xiaomi's risk in India rising amid regulator scrutiny
    Jun 1
    MediaTek reiterates 3-year CAGR of about 15%
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: China market
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Anniversary Sale
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 11:43
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Risk of hacking a car is much higher than a cell phone, Karamba Security says
    Monday 6 June 2022
    NIO reportedly recruiting professionals to build US plant
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Micron disperses DRAM risks with automotive memory