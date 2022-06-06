India roundup: Beijing 'closely watching' New Delhi's rising scrutiny against Chinese comapnies

The Indian government is investingating Chinese comapnies, including Xiaomi, ZTE and Vivo, for financial and tax-related issues, while Taiwan-based companies, expecting rising demand in India, are expanding their Indian business.

China monitoring India probes against Chinese firms

Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is investigating ZTE and Vivo Mobiles for alleged financial improprieties that may amount to fraud, while the Chinese government said they are closely watching the development amid heightened scrutiny against Chinese companies from New Delhi.

Xiaomi announces leadership rejig amid rising regulator scrutiny

According to TechCrunch, Xiaomi has restructured its India leadership team, elevating Alvin Tse as the general manager for the Indian business, replacing Manu Kumar Jain, who previously headed Xiaomi's India operation. Xiaomi India faces a series of probes from regulators, according to a Financial Times report, and looks to smooth its relationship with the Indian government.

MediaTek sees India demand rising, to expand hiring

According to Bloomberg and The Economic Times, Anku Jain, MediaTek's India managing director, said that the company expects chip shortage to improve by the end of the year and sales of chips used in smartphones and smart TVs will surge in India. MediaTek will also hire more engineers in India.

Acer to return to India's workstation market

After exiting the workstation market in India a few years ago, Acer's subsidiary, Altos Taiwan, has established a new entity called Altos in India to re-enter the market and will focus on the server workstations, smart devices, and smart meter solutions, BusinessLine reports.

Kia to manufacture EVs in India by 2025

Tae-Jin Park, Kia India's managing director, told The Economic Times that they are planning to manufacture EVs in India in 2025 and are looking for the best options for the Indian market. Kia expects EV sales in India will double from less than 20,000 units in 2021 to about 40,000 in 2022.