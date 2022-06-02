中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jun 2, 2022
    20:42
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Xiaomi's risk in India rising amid regulator scrutiny

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Amid the dispute over royalty payment between the Indian government and Xiaomi, a lobby group composed of technology companies criticized the Indian enforcement agencies for lacking understanding of how the technology industry works, which may increase the risk of other technology firms operating in India.

    According to Bloomberg, the India Celluar and Electronics Association (ICEA), with members including Apple, Foxconn, Wistron, etc., said that the enforcement agencies lack understanding of royalty payments in the technology industry and urged the federal government to intervene.

    India's Enforcement Directorate said that Xiaomi had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities in the guise of royalty payments and seized US$725 million in April. An Indian court put the decision on hold after Xiaomi disputed the asset seizure.

    ICEA did not name Xiaomi in its letter but said the enforcement authorities view patent-fee payments as a simple way to move money out of India, which could be a risk for other technology companies if the same interpretation applies.

    According to Reuters, Xiaomi said in its court filings that the royalty payments were made to firms such as Qualcomm, and the relevant disclosures had been made to Indian authorities.

    Xiaomi thought that the Indian authorities were targeting Chinese companies, while Bloomberg reported at the end of May that India's ministry of corporate affairs is investigating ZTE and Vivo for alleged financial improprieties.

    Before the asset seizure in April, Xiaomi's offices and manufacturing facilities were raided in December 2021, and the Indian government asked Xiaomi to pay US$84.5 million for allegedly import-tax evasion in January.

    Xiaomi's momentum in India seems to be declining. IDC data shows that despite holding the top status in the Indian smartphone market since 2018, its market share gap with Samsung Electronics has been narrowing recently.

    The challenge Xiaomi faces is not only from India. The Financial Times reported that due to China's regulators' heightened scrutiny of technology firms, Xiaomi-linked companies such as 8H, Yeelight, and Sunmi Technology had shelved their IPO plans in recent months. According to Xiaomi's first-quarter financial report released in May, its revenue declined 4.6% year-on-year, and profit dropped by 52.9% during the same period.

    Credit: AFP

    Credit: AFP

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    India Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Jun 1
    Chinese handset vendors struggling amid slowdown
    May 18
    Xiaomi's Poco gaming smartphones to drive shipments
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 12:34
    Macronix expands automotive NOR flash market presence
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    Research Insight: Infineon SiC products aim at auto, industrial applications
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    China to boost car sales with new stimulus