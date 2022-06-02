Xiaomi's risk in India rising amid regulator scrutiny

Amid the dispute over royalty payment between the Indian government and Xiaomi, a lobby group composed of technology companies criticized the Indian enforcement agencies for lacking understanding of how the technology industry works, which may increase the risk of other technology firms operating in India.

According to Bloomberg, the India Celluar and Electronics Association (ICEA), with members including Apple, Foxconn, Wistron, etc., said that the enforcement agencies lack understanding of royalty payments in the technology industry and urged the federal government to intervene.

India's Enforcement Directorate said that Xiaomi had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities in the guise of royalty payments and seized US$725 million in April. An Indian court put the decision on hold after Xiaomi disputed the asset seizure.

ICEA did not name Xiaomi in its letter but said the enforcement authorities view patent-fee payments as a simple way to move money out of India, which could be a risk for other technology companies if the same interpretation applies.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi said in its court filings that the royalty payments were made to firms such as Qualcomm, and the relevant disclosures had been made to Indian authorities.

Xiaomi thought that the Indian authorities were targeting Chinese companies, while Bloomberg reported at the end of May that India's ministry of corporate affairs is investigating ZTE and Vivo for alleged financial improprieties.

Before the asset seizure in April, Xiaomi's offices and manufacturing facilities were raided in December 2021, and the Indian government asked Xiaomi to pay US$84.5 million for allegedly import-tax evasion in January.

Xiaomi's momentum in India seems to be declining. IDC data shows that despite holding the top status in the Indian smartphone market since 2018, its market share gap with Samsung Electronics has been narrowing recently.

The challenge Xiaomi faces is not only from India. The Financial Times reported that due to China's regulators' heightened scrutiny of technology firms, Xiaomi-linked companies such as 8H, Yeelight, and Sunmi Technology had shelved their IPO plans in recent months. According to Xiaomi's first-quarter financial report released in May, its revenue declined 4.6% year-on-year, and profit dropped by 52.9% during the same period.

Credit: AFP