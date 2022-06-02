Research Insight: Infineon SiC products aim at auto, industrial applications

Infineon Technologies has showcased its CoolSiC MOSFETs that support two-way charging during the Computex 2022 that closed in Taipei on May 27, highlighting its deployments for the automotive sector.

In fiscal 2021, Infineon's SiC division collected about US$200 million in revenue, making it the world's second-largest SiC supplier with a 20% market share. According to the company's projection, its SiC business will grow 80% in fiscal 2022, with its revenue and market share rising to US$1 billion and 30% by mid-2020s.

In February, the German semiconductor manufacturer announced an investment of more than EUR2 billion (US$2.27 billion) to expand capacity at its site in Kulim, Malaysia for producing SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, with the fab's first shipments of wafers scheduled for the second half of 2024. Its plant in Villach, Austria mainly processes 12-inch wafers.

Infineon in 2018 acquired German startup Siltectra for its cold split technology, in a bid to reduce waste and yield more dies during wafer dicing. Cold split using laser technology can produce up to 100 dies without waste, allowing the company's production capacity to grow exponentially compared with traditional dicing.

Cold split technology can also process GaN materials. It is mainly used in 6-inch wafer dicing and will be increasingly applied to 8-inch wafers.

Seeing the growth potential of the third-generation semiconductors, Infineon has developed a series of SiC products. About 3,000 companies are its clients. To ensure upstream materials supplies, it has signed agreements with Wolfspeed, GT Advanced Technologies, and Showa Denko.

Compared with silicon-based power semiconductors, SiC semiconductors feature high-voltage resistance, higher efficiency, and smaller size, making them good choices for automotive and industrial applications.

For example, its CoolSiC devices showcased at Computex 2022 demonstrated bilateral charging support, allowing electronics or electric products, such as electric vehicles (EVs), to take from and feed back power to the utility grid. That means no waste of electricity will occur between the two ends, unlike other batteries that will discharge power even if not used.

SiC applications are diverse, including industrial energy storage systems. A storage system developed by Delta Electronics and Taiwan Power has adopted Infineon's SiC power semiconductors.

Bi-directional on-board chargers (OBCs) are another example, mainly seen in Chinese and European marques. Currently, mainstream OBCs have 6.6kW power output. Newly developed chargers with 11-22kW are expected to enter volume production around 2024.

SiC semiconductors prices remain high, but they were not developed to replace Si-based products. For example, IGBTs are mainly used in products whose prices fluctuations affect sales more, whereas SiCs help with efficiency improvement. It is thus understandable why Infineon, while investing in 12-inch silicon wafers, also expands its production of third-generation semiconductors.