中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:39
    cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Catcher has higher flexibility and resilience in competition, says chairman

    Aaron Lee, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Catcher chairman Allen Hung. Credit: DIGITIMES

    After selling its plant in China, Catcher Technology's operation is having higher flexibility and resilience against changes of the world compared to its competitors, according to company chairman Allen Hung. Catcher reportedly made iPhone chassis at the plant.

    With the COVID impacts, the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the recent pandemic lockdowns in China, the IT market is facing a decline in 2022. Catcher, seeing the supply chain being reshaped, is well-equipped for any impacts from the weakening economy, Hung said.

    Catcher, at the end of first-quarter 2022, had a total of NT$41.42 billion (US$1.41 billion) in cash after selling its plant in China to Lens Technology for NT$1.43 billion. Thanks to the cash, mostly in US dollar, the company is enjoying good interest income with the US Fed's recent hike of the interest rate.

    Since brand vendors have been eager to cut their costs, most suppliers are facing fierce price competition from China-based competitors. Catcher's decision of leaving the battlefield is allowing the company to carry less burden in competition.

    Lens saw its first-quarter 2022 revenues drop over 20% sequentially and has seen losses since the fourth quarter of 2021. Although China-based Luxshare and Goertek - both of which reportedly have joined Apple's supply chain - saw their revenues rise, their profitability has been slipping, Hung noted.

    Catcher is now pushing into the medical care, automotive, and 5G business fields in the next 10-20 years. Although the business transformation may not see any significant results anytime soon, Hung is confident that the company will be able to create new platforms that can provide more added value to clients.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Apple automotive Catcher chairman chassis medical revenues supply chain
    Companies
    Catcher Technology
    Related stories
    Dec 17
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    Nov 9
    Catcher diversifying target markets to automotive, 5G, medical
    Oct 13
    Catcher in talks for cooperation in healthcare sector
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Top 10 publicly listed IC design houses in China
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing