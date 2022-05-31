Catcher has higher flexibility and resilience in competition, says chairman

After selling its plant in China, Catcher Technology's operation is having higher flexibility and resilience against changes of the world compared to its competitors, according to company chairman Allen Hung. Catcher reportedly made iPhone chassis at the plant.

With the COVID impacts, the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the recent pandemic lockdowns in China, the IT market is facing a decline in 2022. Catcher, seeing the supply chain being reshaped, is well-equipped for any impacts from the weakening economy, Hung said.

Catcher, at the end of first-quarter 2022, had a total of NT$41.42 billion (US$1.41 billion) in cash after selling its plant in China to Lens Technology for NT$1.43 billion. Thanks to the cash, mostly in US dollar, the company is enjoying good interest income with the US Fed's recent hike of the interest rate.

Since brand vendors have been eager to cut their costs, most suppliers are facing fierce price competition from China-based competitors. Catcher's decision of leaving the battlefield is allowing the company to carry less burden in competition.

Lens saw its first-quarter 2022 revenues drop over 20% sequentially and has seen losses since the fourth quarter of 2021. Although China-based Luxshare and Goertek - both of which reportedly have joined Apple's supply chain - saw their revenues rise, their profitability has been slipping, Hung noted.

Catcher is now pushing into the medical care, automotive, and 5G business fields in the next 10-20 years. Although the business transformation may not see any significant results anytime soon, Hung is confident that the company will be able to create new platforms that can provide more added value to clients.