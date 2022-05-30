AUO, HannStar Display capacity expansion delayed

AU Optronics (AUO) has slowed down expansion of capacity at its LTPS LCD panel plant in Kunshan, China since April 2022 due to impacts of COVID lockdown there, while fellow maker HannStar Display will delay a plan for setting up a new production facility.

AUO is looking to increase monthly production capacity at the Kunshan factory from 27,000-28,000 glass substrates currently to 36,000 in the first-phase expansion and further to 45,000 depending on market conditions.

However, the lockdown has hindered equipment installation at the factory, AUO said, adding it make up for the delay after the lockdown is lifted.

AUO will also construct a 8.5G LCD line in Taiwan with estimated total investment of NT$100-150 billion (US$3.4-5.1 billion) and will soon break ground, with production to begin in 2025 at the earliest. The plant reportedly may be a 8.6/8.7G line making both LTPS and oxide IT-use panels mainly, and may also undertake production of microLED panels.

HannStar in July 2021 decided to invest NT$17 billion to construct a factory with monthly production capacity of 30,000 glass substrates, with the facility to start production in 2023 at the earliest.

Viewing that inflation has led to decreased global demand for consumer electronics with vendors reducing panel procurement and panel prices rising, HannStar will defer the planned investment, company vice president Wu Hsu-ho said.

HannStar's existing factory is a 5.3G line, and new plant will be one between 5.3G and 6.0G, Wu noted. For the new factory, HannStar is likely to adopt IGZO technology but will not consider LTPS. Apple has adopted IGZO LCD panels for notebooks and tablets, with such panels mainly supplied by Sharp, Japan Display and LG Display.

HannStar needs additional production capacity to enrich product line and but details of the new plant project have yet to be finalized, Wu noted.

In view of changing macroeconomic situations, HannStar will adjust its 2022 capex budget in the second half of the year, Wu indicated.

As HannStar adjusted manufacturing equipment in first-quarter 2022, its panel shipments in the quarter slipped 6.2% sequentially, Wu said, adding full production capacity can be resumed in May-June 2022, and based on orders received, production capacity is expected to be fully utilized in third-quarter 2022.