    Taipei
    Fri, May 27, 2022
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Taiwan Mobile deepens 5G cooperation with Nokia

    Max Wang, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Telecom operator Taiwan Mobile has disclosed it has signed an expansion deal with Nokia to enhance 5G coverage. To achieve the telecom's goal of using 100% renewable power by 2040, the company said it will prioritize energy-saving equipment.

    Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin said the two companies are on a long-term cooperation basis and have made several technological breakthroughs.

    Following the connectivity tests for 5G New Radio Carrier Aggregation with n28(700MHz) and n78(3500MHz) bands last year, they are working to optimize 5G network coverage and speed, he said.

    Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations and massive MIMO antennas to boost network performance and capacity. The deal also covers the introduction of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximize the advantages of Taiwan Mobile's spectrum assets, which include 700MHz and 2100MHz bands, Nokia said in a news release.

    Nokia has partnered with Taiwan Mobile for more than 20 years and has made several key contributions to the telecom's 5G development, including projects on smart stadiums, smart transportation, and smart logistics, it added.

    Nokia will also expand its existing 5G standalone core at Taiwan Mobile to enable the operator to provide advanced 5G applications, such as network slicing for enterprises and businesses and edge cloud deployments for low-latency services, it said.

    Taiwan Mobile said it is Taiwan's first operator that has completed the installation of next-generation 5G standalone network.

    In 2021, Taiwan Mobile announced its plan to merge with Taiwan Star Telecom to reduce their overlaps of 3G/4G networks. Taiwan Mobile has pledged to prioritize integrating radio resources and improving the efficiency of mobile infrastructure once the merger is approved by Taiwan's authorities.

