Green inflation bound to come within decade, says AUO chair

Green inflation has not begun yet but is bound to occur within the next decade, and there will be no longer cheap consumer electronics products then, according to Paul Peng, chairman of both LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA).

Green inflation refers to increases to energy prices and consumer costs triggered by global efforts to transition to green energy, particularly sharp price rises for materials used in the creation of sustainable technologies.

Peng said high commodity prices will become a new normal after enterprises add carbon costs to their pricing formula triggering the so-called greenflation in the coming decade.

He noted the ongoing global inflation induced by the war in Ukraine, mainly reflected in food, gasoline, raw materials and freight costs, has undermined consumer spending power and terminal market demand.

Peng continued enterprises are facing many challenges and uncertainties in their business operations, and AUO is still closely monitoring possible impacts of global inflation, lockdowns in China, rising interest rates, and logistics bottlenecks on end markets for consumers devices and on its sales.

AUO will see revenues improve a little in May and June after falling notably in April on lockdowns in China, as eastern Chinese cities have been gradually unsealed, Peng noted, adding that the company is still assessing whether to revise downward its business outlook for the second quarter of the year.

He disclosed that apart from the panel industry affected by the lockdowns, many downstream makers also suffered 30-40% revenue falls in April due to the restrictive measures, which, in turn, also affected AUO's shipments.

In response to sluggish consumer market demand, clients usually will first make inventory adjustments, reducing demand for upstream materials and resulting in weak pull-in momentum for panel shipments, Peng indicated.

He stressed that enterprises are not afraid of whatever predicable difficulties, but what they fear the most is uncertainty, which is the situation now.

Lockdowns in China are short-lived, unlikely to trigger a big-scale relocation of supply chains from the country, as it is difficult to find a place that can completely replace China, where transportation is convenient and production supply chains can easily form clusters, apart from huge market demand there, Peng remarked, adding that pure manufacturing enterprises are more likely to exit China.

Poor social structure and administration efficiency in India, where developments vary from region to region, have made it difficult for the Southeast Asia country to totally replace China as a main manufacturing base. Insufficient infrastructure and volatile land prices also prevent Vietnam from serving the role as a total alternative for China. Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan also have their limitations in this regard, according to Peng.