AUO, Nvidia and Asus ROG jointly announce refresh rate 500Hz esports monitor

AU Optronics (AUO), Nvidia and Asus ROG have jointly announced the release of what they call the world's highest refresh rate panel featured in a 24.1-inch ROG Swift 500Hz esports monitor.

By combining AUO's gaming dedicated E-TN (esports TN) technology with Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, the new 500Hz panel ensures that games deliver images that are clear, sharp, and smooth for the ultimate lag-free rapid-fire gaming experience, the companies said.

Getting to 500Hz - more than eight times the refresh rate of traditional 60Hz panels - requires a number of innovative display technologies. The AUO R&D team worked closely with the Nvidia esports team and created the E-TN panel technology with several breakthroughs, enabling the fastest speed physically possible on LCD technology ever, they said.

AUO E-TN technology extends the physical limits of LCDs. By harnessing the responsiveness of TN LCD panels with improved panel structure design, enhanced liquid crystal material, and fabrication process optimization, liquid crystal switching speed is now 60% faster than before, and delivers a high-speed tear-free gaming experience when combined with Nvidia G-Sync and Variable Overdrive. Asus ROG Swift 500Hz monitor is equipped with AUO's AmLED display technology, with higher brightness and contrast that greatly improve light and dark details on the screen.

"AUO has been the leader in esports panel development for over a decade, constantly raising refresh rate standards ahead of the market and pushing the limits of technology," said James Chen, senior vice president of AUO Display Strategy Business Group. "We have been co-developing gaming display technology with Nvidia since 2012 and over the years we have achieved a number of world firsts, such as 144Hz, 240Hz, and 360Hz. This time around, AUO, Nvidia, and Asus ROG have once again worked together to set new records for ultra-high refresh rates to satisfy the expectations of esports players around the world."

ROG Swift gaming monitor

Photo: AUO, Nvidia and Asus, May 2022