Kenmec demonstrates liquid cooling solution at Computex 2022

Smart automation solution provider Kenmec Mechanical Engineering is showcasing at Computex 2022 a liquid-cooling system for HPC servers, rack systems, and datacenters. It says the system is able to reduce enterprises' overall power consumption by over 25%.

The system is also the only liquid-cooling solution to have received certification from Intel in Asia, Kenmec claimed. With Intel's next-generation Eagle Stream server platform set to be released in mid-2022 and the launches of AMD's and Nvidia's new CPU and GPU platforms in 2022, liquid cooling solutions are expected to grow popular among enterprises as each of these chips will consume more than 400-500W.

DIGITIMES Research expects server shipments to see a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of 2022-2026 with the top-4 cloud computing service providers in North America - Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta - continuing to raise their capex for the next several years to expand their numbers of servers and datacenters.

Taiwan will contribute over 90% of the global production of servers.

Kenmec also collaborated with several system integrators to land procurement orders from the Taiwan government for establishing server rooms and semiconductor facilities. The company also began shipping the sample of its liquid cooling solution to server ODMs for testing.