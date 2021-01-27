Kenmec sees bright shipment prospects for 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, dedicated to smart automation, logistics and storage systems as well as datacenter liquid cooling solutions, is expected to see its shipments ramp up steadily in 2021, driven partly by Taiwanese makers returning home to set up smart plants, according to industry sources.

The company has seen a significant influx of orders since second-half 2020, thanks to pandemic-induced demand for automated logistics/palletizing systems at warehouses and increasing demand for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) at smart plants and 6-inch and 8-inch foundry and backend houses, the sources said.

Kenmec's datacenter liquid cooling solutions have passed validations by a leading US server CPU vendor, and the solutions will be adopted by the vendor's telecom service clients and server ODMs in Taiwan, which will significantly drive up its revenues for 2021, the sources continued.

Kenmec's fourth-quarter 2020 revenues jumped 49.75% sequentially and 39.79% on year to NT$1.462 billion (US$52.21 million).