中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:47
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Rajesh Exports in talks with Indian states to set up AMOLED display fab

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Rajesh Exports, a major gold trading company in India without prior experience in electronic manufacturing, is looking to invest in the manufacturing of EV battery cells and AMOLED display.

    Rajesh Mehta, executive chairman of Rajesh Exports, told The Economic Times that they would invest INR500 billion (US$6.4 billion) in the EV segment over the next seven years and launch its own range of EVs in the next 12-18 months, for which Karnataka has been chosen as the plant location.

    Furthermore, Mehta said Rajesh Exports has been talking with three states, including Tamil Nadu, to set up an INR240 billion display fab, and he expected Rajesh Exports to arrive at an MoU with one of the states in about three weeks.

    Elest, a subsidiary of Rajesh Exports, is an applicant for display fab under the US$10 billion Semicon India Program announced in mid-February. Business Standard reported that Elest would invest in 6G AMOLED display fabs. According to Semicon India Program for display fabs, India will provide up to 50% of the project cost with a maximum subsidy of INR120 billion for each fab.

    Rajesh Exports is also one of the four companies eligible for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for investing in advanced chemistry cells with a committed production capacity of 5GWh.

    Despite being ranked the 348th in the Fortune Global 500 2021, Rajesh Exports has never been in the display and EV industry previously, and its entry has raised eyebrows in the electronic manufacturing industry. Rajesh Exports beat other large battery manufacturers such as Exide and Amara Raja under the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cells, and it will have to compete with players from South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan in terms of display manufacturing.

    Mehta refused to reveal Rajesh Exports' business plan to Business Standard. He told The Economic Times that they would raise funds needed internally first and open for capital infusion from other sources such as private equities after one year.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    AMOLED battery display fab India vehicle
    Related stories
    May 13
    Vedanta looking for chip customers in advance
    May 3
    Large investments announced during first-ever Semicon India
    Apr 29
    Vedanta reportedly asking free land to build semiconductor fab
    Apr 27
    India still wooing investments from TSMC and Intel
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Go Further with UMC
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions