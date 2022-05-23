India roundup: Apple reportedly to boost production in India, Vietnam

Amid a China-plus-one supply chain landscape, Apple reportedly tells suppliers to expand production outside China, while electronic products, including PCs, tablets, and wearables, are delivering a rapid growth in India.

Apple reportedly to boost production in India, Vietnam

WSJ cited sources reporting that Apple had told suppliers to expand production in India and Southeast Asia, partly due to China's zero-Covid policy, and analysts view the worsening US-China relation as another reason. Over 90% of Apple's products are manufactured in China.

Tata Power partners with Hyundai to build EV charging facilities in India

According to Tata Power's press release, Tata Power and Hyundai Motor India signed an MoU. Tata Power will help replace AC 7.2 kW chargers with Tata Power EZ Charge DC 60kW fast chargers at Hyundai's 34 dealer locations in 29 cities across India. Besides, Tata Power will install home charging for Hyundai's EV customers in India. Hyundai will facilitate with space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will invest, own, and operate the charging stations.

India's quarterly PC shipment breaks record in 1Q22

IDC's PC statistics show that India's PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped 4,282 thousand units in the first quarter of 2022, a 37.7% growth year-on-year. This is the first time that India's PC market has pushed past four million units in a quarter.

India's tablet shipments grow 68% in 1Q22

According to CMR's latest market tracker, tablet shipments into India grew by 68% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung are the top three brands, with a market share of 36%, 22%, and 22%, respectively. Realme ranks fourth, and local brand Lava is fifth.

India wearable market records double-digit growth in 1Q22

According to IDC's latest market tracker, the India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, a 20.1% growth year-on-year, while the tense competition and aggressive discounts were pushing the ASP of wearables to an annual decline of 17.1% despite a global inflation.