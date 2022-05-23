中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:47
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    India roundup: Apple reportedly to boost production in India, Vietnam

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Amid a China-plus-one supply chain landscape, Apple reportedly tells suppliers to expand production outside China, while electronic products, including PCs, tablets, and wearables, are delivering a rapid growth in India.

    Apple reportedly to boost production in India, Vietnam

    WSJ cited sources reporting that Apple had told suppliers to expand production in India and Southeast Asia, partly due to China's zero-Covid policy, and analysts view the worsening US-China relation as another reason. Over 90% of Apple's products are manufactured in China.

    Tata Power partners with Hyundai to build EV charging facilities in India

    According to Tata Power's press release, Tata Power and Hyundai Motor India signed an MoU. Tata Power will help replace AC 7.2 kW chargers with Tata Power EZ Charge DC 60kW fast chargers at Hyundai's 34 dealer locations in 29 cities across India. Besides, Tata Power will install home charging for Hyundai's EV customers in India. Hyundai will facilitate with space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will invest, own, and operate the charging stations.

    India's quarterly PC shipment breaks record in 1Q22

    IDC's PC statistics show that India's PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped 4,282 thousand units in the first quarter of 2022, a 37.7% growth year-on-year. This is the first time that India's PC market has pushed past four million units in a quarter.

    India's tablet shipments grow 68% in 1Q22

    According to CMR's latest market tracker, tablet shipments into India grew by 68% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung are the top three brands, with a market share of 36%, 22%, and 22%, respectively. Realme ranks fourth, and local brand Lava is fifth.

    India wearable market records double-digit growth in 1Q22

    According to IDC's latest market tracker, the India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, a 20.1% growth year-on-year, while the tense competition and aggressive discounts were pushing the ASP of wearables to an annual decline of 17.1% despite a global inflation.

    Categories
    IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices PC, CE
    Tags
    Apple India India roundup Vietnam
    Related stories
    May 24
    Suppliers remain bullish about MacBook shipments
    May 17
    India tablet market grows nearly 70% in 1Q22 despite a global fall
    Apr 29
    iPhone production in India expected to grow by five times in FY2023
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions