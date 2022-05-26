Apple reportedly considers having more suppliers in Vietnam

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple will consider increasing suppliers in Vietnam after meeting Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh last week, according to Saigon Times and Vietnam Express.

Apple has 31 partner factories in Vietnam with around 160,000 workers that manufacture panels, cameras, and displays for Apple, the reports said. The partners in Vietnam include Taiwan-based Foxconn, Pegatron, and China-based Luxshare, all of which have invested large amounts in manufacturing in Vietnam.

Apple's production in Vietnam and India has been slow and Apple's plans to scale up production there have been delayed by the pandemic, according to the reports.