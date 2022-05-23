South Korea to build blockchain business center in Busan

South Korea is set to build an International Blockchain Business Center (BIBC) in Busan after the city became a blockchain regulation-free zone in 2019, according to Korean-language reports.

Large-size enterprises, startups, and financial companies that wish to try out blockchain technologies will be able to carry out their experiments in the southern city of South Korea without being bound by regulations, reported The Bell and Digital Times.

A total of 15 enterprises and startups including Medium, NHN, Tesla Korea, and Panda Korea have been participating in the project since 2019 with the construction set to be completed by 2023.

The local government of Busan is also working keenly with the central government, looking to provide R&D assistance, subsidies, and tax relief.

So far, around 30 enterprises are already considering moving their headquarters or establishing a branch office or R&D center in Busan after the BIBC is completed and the facilities will have a good chance to attract more than 100 blockchain developers and companies to station in the city to create an industrial hub.