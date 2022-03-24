EV battery report: Taiwan's rising role in the global supply chain

As global electric vehicles (EVs) sales in 2021 exceeded 6.6 million units and major countries set timetables for achieving carbon neutrality, many businesses have joined, or are eyeing, the burgeoning industry of alternative fuel vehicles. A DIGITIMES Asia recent report, "2022 EV battery value-chain outlook in Asia," provides a comprehensive overview of Taiwan's EV battery industry. Below is the summary of the report.

Amid the fierce competition of foreign tech giants, Taiwanese firms are striving to carve out their niches and ally with the best possible partners. A dozen materials and battery developers are suppliers of EV-related developers overseas, although it is uncertain how vital their roles may be.

Major battery manufacturers in Taiwan

Source: The company's websites; compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, March 2022

Meanwhile, traditional IT and manufacturing firms in Taiwan have established battery-related units or EV alliances, reflecting their desire for industrial transformation. At this stage, public transport tools and e-scooters are prioritized in pertinent funding programs.

Compared with industrial sectors, Taiwan's government appears less active in the energy transition movement.

Reluctant to presenting a timetable for banning fossil fuel cars, the government opts for smaller steps, such as funding the installations of e-scooter charging stations and the development of solid-state batteries. Some business leaders in Taiwan have urged the government to take bolder actions, such as improving EV charging infrastructure and the nation's electricity grids.

