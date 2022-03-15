中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 15, 2022
    23:04
    mostly cloudy
    23°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Lite-On Tech to transfer LED outdoor lighting business to subsidiary

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    EMS provider Lite-on Technology has disclosed it will transfer its LED outdoor lighting business unit to Leotek, its wholly owned subsidiary which develope smart street lighting solutions.

    The transfer will consist of LED outdoor lighting business operation and clientele as well as the business unit's assets and liabilities, with May 3, 2022 being the base date for the transfer.

    Based on the total book value of the business unit, Leotek will issue 45 million new shares to give them to Lite-On for the transfer.

    Leotek has exported smart street lamp and traffic light solutions to more than 30 countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand and those in Europe and the Middle East.

    Leotek will focus on developing smart LED outdoor lighting solutions through integrating LED lighting with 5G, AI, IoT and edge computing.

    Categories
    Displays + photonics ICT manufacturing IT + CE LED
    Tags
    business lighting Lite-On Lite-On Technology
    Companies
    Lite-On IT
