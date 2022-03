SiFive valuation over US$2.5 billion

SiFive, the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, has announced it has raised US$175 million in a Series F financing round, valuing the company at over US$2.5 billion.

The Series F round was led by Coatue Management, a global technology investment firm that invests in companies at all stages - from venture to growth through public markets. SiFive said it is substantially accelerating the development of the company's RISC-V products, future roadmap and ecosystem.

Founded six years ago by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive introduced the world to the open standard ISA and transformed the future of compute. RISC-V said it now is firmly established as one of the major global compute platforms, with adoption all around the world, as evidenced by recent industry announcements including the Intel US$1 billion innovation fund, featuring a goal of catalyzing the RISC-V ecosystem. SiFive said it has design wins with more than 100 customers including several of the world's largest hyperscale companies and 8 of the top 10 semiconductor companies, in applications ranging from automotive, AR/VR, client computing, data center, and intelligent edge.

"The market has spoken and made it abundantly clear that RISC-V computing will be competing for the heart of all future computing platforms. As the founder and market leader of RISC-V computing it's our role to lead this ecosystem forward and offer customers advanced computing alternative to Arm and others," said Patrick Little, CEO and chairman, SiFive. "This valuation is a validation of our strategy, our incredible team, and our singular focus on building the leading portfolio of highperformance RISC-V compute products in the market. Our customers are signaling strong demand for SiFive to deliver the highest level of performance as quickly as possible."

To date, the company has raised over US$350 million to fuel its trajectory to the top of the performance processor IP market. SiFive said it will use the funds to invest in global hiring, the acceleration of new product development, and the software ecosystem.