    Mon, Mar 14, 2022
    Goertek steps up investment in Vietnam

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Goertek, reportedly a major supplier in Apple's ecosystem, is raising capital investment for its factories in Vietnam. This month, it is expanding investment by US$306 million for its factory in the province of Bac Ninh, according to a local media report.

    The China-based Goertek has been operating business in Vietnam since 2013 with two production facilities in Bac Ninh and Nghe An, according to VIR. Starting in 2022, the Chinese acoustic components manufacturer has been raising capital spending in Vietnam.

    In January, Goertek injected an additional US$400 million for its US$100 million-facility in WHA Industrial Zone in the province of Nghe An.

    Throughout the past 20 years, Bac Ninh has transformed from a farming community to a crucial industrial hub in Vietnam with its average income per capita increasing to the second highest in the country. South Korea and Japan are the top foreign investors in Bac Ninh.

    Goertek not only designs and manufactures VR products but also develops solutions for VR/AR optics, acoustic, sensors and precision components.

