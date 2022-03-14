New iPhone SE gnaws away at Android market share

Following the launch of new 5G iPhone SE model, the market is observing whether Apple will dominate the midrange phone segment as it did previously.

The 5G iPhone SE is sold at US$429, US$30 higher than the previous series, which came as a slight surprise for the market. However, industry suppliers said the price hike is within a reasonable range, given the new model is equipped with an A15 processor and 5G applications, and there are other factors such as the price hikes of semiconductor makers over the past year and the inflationary pressure in the general environment.

Most observers consider the A15 processor the new model's edge, whereas its battery life will be more of a concern. Compared with the iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE models are smaller, and so are their batteries, market observers said.

Compared with Android phones of the same price range, the 5G iPhone SE model does not necessarily perform better in terms of photography, display, and battery life.

Specifications are not the only criterion, observers said, adding that Apple has been luring customers wanting novel experiences with flagship processors and its software ecosystem.

Apple has successfully expanded its market scope in recent years. Its incursions into the territory of Android phones have been felt as a threat by Chinese phone suppliers.

In the high-end phone segment, Apple has taken over the market share of Huawei after the Chinese brand lost its steam. It has also lowered the prices of the basic-level phones in its flagship series, so more customers find them affordable.

Previous series such as the iPhone 12 are still favored by some consumers, showing that Apple users are willing to buy older phones because they are cheaper, suppliers in sales channels said.

It is said Apple will slash the price of iPhone SE 2 to attract new users, but some suppliers said the revenue growth contributed by iPhone SE 2 will be limited due to low stocks.

As the boom of the stay-at-home economy has subsided and global inflation is becoming severe, market observers are not so optimistic about smartphone sales in 2022. Midrange and lower-end phones are expected to become the market's main pillars.

It is said Samsung Electronics will launch its new A series phones this month, which will further heat up market competition in the midrange phone segment.