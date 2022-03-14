中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 14, 2022
    16:59
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Quectel
    Sponsored
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    New iPhone SE gnaws away at Android market share

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: Apple

    Following the launch of new 5G iPhone SE model, the market is observing whether Apple will dominate the midrange phone segment as it did previously.

    The 5G iPhone SE is sold at US$429, US$30 higher than the previous series, which came as a slight surprise for the market. However, industry suppliers said the price hike is within a reasonable range, given the new model is equipped with an A15 processor and 5G applications, and there are other factors such as the price hikes of semiconductor makers over the past year and the inflationary pressure in the general environment.

    Most observers consider the A15 processor the new model's edge, whereas its battery life will be more of a concern. Compared with the iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE models are smaller, and so are their batteries, market observers said.

    Compared with Android phones of the same price range, the 5G iPhone SE model does not necessarily perform better in terms of photography, display, and battery life.

    Specifications are not the only criterion, observers said, adding that Apple has been luring customers wanting novel experiences with flagship processors and its software ecosystem.

    Apple has successfully expanded its market scope in recent years. Its incursions into the territory of Android phones have been felt as a threat by Chinese phone suppliers.

    In the high-end phone segment, Apple has taken over the market share of Huawei after the Chinese brand lost its steam. It has also lowered the prices of the basic-level phones in its flagship series, so more customers find them affordable.

    Previous series such as the iPhone 12 are still favored by some consumers, showing that Apple users are willing to buy older phones because they are cheaper, suppliers in sales channels said.

    It is said Apple will slash the price of iPhone SE 2 to attract new users, but some suppliers said the revenue growth contributed by iPhone SE 2 will be limited due to low stocks.

    As the boom of the stay-at-home economy has subsided and global inflation is becoming severe, market observers are not so optimistic about smartphone sales in 2022. Midrange and lower-end phones are expected to become the market's main pillars.

    It is said Samsung Electronics will launch its new A series phones this month, which will further heat up market competition in the midrange phone segment.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile content, software Mobile devices
    Tags
    Android Apple iPhone iPhone SE
    Related stories
    Mar 14
    Goertek steps up investment in Vietnam
    Mar 9
    Apple announces new iPhone SE
    Mar 4
    Component demand for Android smartphones to pick up in March
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Automakers stay alert to Russia-Ukraine conflict
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 14, 15:22
    China's automakers seek in-house chip production
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Qualcomm, BMW and Arriver team up for automated driving software solutions
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Silergy to ramp up PMIC shipments for car, server applications in 2H22
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Tesla orders surge 100% in some areas of US