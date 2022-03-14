中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 14, 2022
    17:01
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Oppo flexes muscles with self-developed NPUs

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: Oppo

    Oppo has become the fourth phone brand in China that has developed its own neural processing units (NPUs), while chips developed by Qualcomm and MediaTek have also been adopted in its new models.

    Following Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo, Oppo launched MariSilicon X - an NPU for boosting photography effects - during its Oppo Inno Day in December 2021.

    When Oppo launched new flagship series Find X5 last month, its Find X5 Pro model carried the MariSilicon X chip. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 also appeared in its new phones.

    The chips launched by Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo are focused on images processing, showing that these Chinese suppliers regard photography optimization as a vital way toward product differentiation and upgrades.

    The functions of optical cameras cannot be fully developed in current smartphones that are getting smaller and thinner. To make up for the shortcoming, phone makers add "computational photography" to the cameras.

    Computational photography improves the effects of display and illumination, giving rise to new modes of nighttime photography and portraits.

    Oppo combined system-on-chip (SoC) and MariSilicon X to constitute the new "brain" of a smartphone, so the chips can be integrated with its algorithms, customized sensors, as well as common mobile platforms.

    Amid the market's fierce competition, suppliers are vying for additional shares in the high-end phone segment, while they hope to make a critical difference with self-developed chips.

    Although they are not yet able to catch up with Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Huawei, the China-based suppliers are seeking product differentiation and other possibilities beyond SoCs.

    Independent R&D is the only way to create valuable innovations, especially those tapping into high-level communications, chips, and materials technologies, so they can solve existing problems, Oppo's chief product officer Pete Lau said.

    During its product launch, Oppo also showcased two different versions of Oppo Find X5 Pro, one equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Oppo's MariSilicon X, the other with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 made with TSMC's 4nm process and Arm v9 framework. The latter is not equipped with MariSilicon X, though.

    Asked for comment, Oppo said MariSilicon X will be used in more products. In addition to chips, Oppo also developed its own autofocus, autoexposure, and autowhitebalance (3A) algorithms, and due to the heavy workload it was not able to fulfill all of its R&D schedule, it said.

    Market rumors have it that low yield rate of Samsung's 4nm chips was affecting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 product shipments.

    Some sources said Samsung's failure to deliver products on schedule has affected Qualcomm's clients, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    China
    Related stories
    Mar 10
    More China firms join iPad supply chain
    Mar 2
    MediaTek intros Dimensity 8000 series for premium 5G smartphones
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 14, 15:22
    China's automakers seek in-house chip production
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Qualcomm, BMW and Arriver team up for automated driving software solutions
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Silergy to ramp up PMIC shipments for car, server applications in 2H22
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Tesla orders surge 100% in some areas of US