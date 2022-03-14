Oppo flexes muscles with self-developed NPUs

Oppo has become the fourth phone brand in China that has developed its own neural processing units (NPUs), while chips developed by Qualcomm and MediaTek have also been adopted in its new models.

Following Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo, Oppo launched MariSilicon X - an NPU for boosting photography effects - during its Oppo Inno Day in December 2021.

When Oppo launched new flagship series Find X5 last month, its Find X5 Pro model carried the MariSilicon X chip. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 also appeared in its new phones.

The chips launched by Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo are focused on images processing, showing that these Chinese suppliers regard photography optimization as a vital way toward product differentiation and upgrades.

The functions of optical cameras cannot be fully developed in current smartphones that are getting smaller and thinner. To make up for the shortcoming, phone makers add "computational photography" to the cameras.

Computational photography improves the effects of display and illumination, giving rise to new modes of nighttime photography and portraits.

Oppo combined system-on-chip (SoC) and MariSilicon X to constitute the new "brain" of a smartphone, so the chips can be integrated with its algorithms, customized sensors, as well as common mobile platforms.

Amid the market's fierce competition, suppliers are vying for additional shares in the high-end phone segment, while they hope to make a critical difference with self-developed chips.

Although they are not yet able to catch up with Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Huawei, the China-based suppliers are seeking product differentiation and other possibilities beyond SoCs.

Independent R&D is the only way to create valuable innovations, especially those tapping into high-level communications, chips, and materials technologies, so they can solve existing problems, Oppo's chief product officer Pete Lau said.

During its product launch, Oppo also showcased two different versions of Oppo Find X5 Pro, one equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Oppo's MariSilicon X, the other with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 made with TSMC's 4nm process and Arm v9 framework. The latter is not equipped with MariSilicon X, though.

Asked for comment, Oppo said MariSilicon X will be used in more products. In addition to chips, Oppo also developed its own autofocus, autoexposure, and autowhitebalance (3A) algorithms, and due to the heavy workload it was not able to fulfill all of its R&D schedule, it said.

Market rumors have it that low yield rate of Samsung's 4nm chips was affecting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 product shipments.

Some sources said Samsung's failure to deliver products on schedule has affected Qualcomm's clients, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.