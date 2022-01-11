Highlights of the day: Rising costs may dent TSMC profit in 2022

Strong demand for foundry services is expected to boost TSMC's 2022 sales, but its profits for this year may be dented by rising materials costs. Inventec saw notebook shipments drop in December, but strong server shipments still managed to buoy its overall sales for the month. Distributors of ICs and materials remain upbeat about server demand in 2022, expecting robust orders from US cloud service providers.

TSMC to enjoy 30% revenue surge in 2022: TSMC is expected to see its revenue in US dollar terms grow about 30% to another record high in 2022, but may face challenges to keep profit growth going, according to sources at semiconductor equipment companies.

Inventec December shipments slip on month; Compal sees rising volumes: Inventec's notebook shipments reached only 1.8 million units in December, down around 10% from November, with the ODM being the only top-4 maker to see an on-month decline. Meanwhile, Compal Electronics enjoyed an on-month increase in December shipments.

Distributors of ICs, materials upbeat about demand for servers in 2022: Semiconductor material distributors are optimistic about demand from the server sector in 2022, particularly from US cloud service platforms (CSP) operators Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, who are all set to spend big in sever procurement's, according to industry sources.