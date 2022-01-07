Highlights of the day: TSMC likely to spend more on capacity expansion

Demand for foundry services has been so strong that TSMC may have to raise its capex budget for 2022 in order to accelerate capacity expansions. Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have seen their order visibility extended, as they expect strong sales for first-quarter 2021. Fellow foundry house UMC has reported over NT$20 billion in revenues for December 2021, a record high.

TSMC may have to raise capex for 2022: TSMC may have to budget a higher capex for 2022 than the record-high US$30 billion allocated last year, as strong 5nm, 7nm and 28nm chip demand encourages it to build additional fab capacities, according to industry sources.

UMC monthly revenue tops NT$20 billion: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its monthly revenue exceed NT$20 billion (US$722.5 million) for the first time in December 2021.

Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended: Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have seen order visibility extended, and are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.