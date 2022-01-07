中文網
    Highlights of the day: TSMC likely to spend more on capacity expansion

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Demand for foundry services has been so strong that TSMC may have to raise its capex budget for 2022 in order to accelerate capacity expansions. Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have seen their order visibility extended, as they expect strong sales for first-quarter 2021. Fellow foundry house UMC has reported over NT$20 billion in revenues for December 2021, a record high.

    TSMC may have to raise capex for 2022: TSMC may have to budget a higher capex for 2022 than the record-high US$30 billion allocated last year, as strong 5nm, 7nm and 28nm chip demand encourages it to build additional fab capacities, according to industry sources.

    UMC monthly revenue tops NT$20 billion: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its monthly revenue exceed NT$20 billion (US$722.5 million) for the first time in December 2021.

    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended: Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have seen order visibility extended, and are expected to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.

