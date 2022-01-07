中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:58
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Samsung expects 52% operating profit surge in 4Q21

    Daniel Chiang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Samsung Electronics has disclosed its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, expecting consolidated sales to reach approximately KRW76 trillion (US$63.2 billion) and operating profit to come to KRW13.8 trillion.

    The profit estimate represents a 52.5% surge from the same period in 2020, but a 12.8% sequential decline, while the sales figure is up 2.7% on quarter and 23.5% on year.

    The guidance figures are based on K-IFRS, and Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range, the company said. The figures represent the median of the estimate ranges of KRW75 trillion to KRW77 trillion in sales, and KRW13.7 trillion to KRW13.9 trillion in operating profit.

    Samsung is expected to provide its actual sales and profit figures for fourth-quarter 2021 around the end of January.

    Samsung: Consolidated figures based on K-IFRS, 4Q20 and 3Q21 (KRW trillion)

    4Q20

    3Q21

    Sales

    61.55

    73.98

    Operating profit

    9.05

    15.82

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components Display panel Display system Displays + photonics IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE Memory chips Mobile + telecom Mobile devices PC, CE
    Tags
    guidance profit Samsung Samsung Electronics
    Related stories
    Dec 29
    Samsung warns of supply variables due to tighter lockdown in Xi'an
    Dec 13
    Will Samsung's reorganization help them take on TSMC, China-based manufacturers?
    Dec 8
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    Nov 9
    Samsung to discontinue DDR3 product line in 2 years
    Sep 24
    Samsung: Seeking better customer structure and node process breakthroughs
    Jan 29
    Samsung posts profit drop in 4Q20
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 7, 11:06
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms