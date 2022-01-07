Samsung expects 52% operating profit surge in 4Q21

Samsung Electronics has disclosed its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, expecting consolidated sales to reach approximately KRW76 trillion (US$63.2 billion) and operating profit to come to KRW13.8 trillion.

The profit estimate represents a 52.5% surge from the same period in 2020, but a 12.8% sequential decline, while the sales figure is up 2.7% on quarter and 23.5% on year.

The guidance figures are based on K-IFRS, and Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range, the company said. The figures represent the median of the estimate ranges of KRW75 trillion to KRW77 trillion in sales, and KRW13.7 trillion to KRW13.9 trillion in operating profit.

Samsung is expected to provide its actual sales and profit figures for fourth-quarter 2021 around the end of January.

Samsung: Consolidated figures based on K-IFRS, 4Q20 and 3Q21 (KRW trillion) 4Q20 3Q21 Sales 61.55 73.98 Operating profit 9.05 15.82

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2022