    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Taiwan-made electric bus Alighter launched

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Alighter electric bus. Credit: DIGITIMES

    A joint venture between Tangeng Advanced Vehicles (TAV) and Aerospace Industrial Development (AIDC) has launched a new electric bus, dubbed Alighter, and will soon kick off mass production with support from member firms of the Commercial Taiwan Partnership (CTP).

    TAV chairman Jonathan Ho said that they will start overseas sales of Alighter electric buses in the third quarter of 2022, targeting first the US market and then Japan and Southeast Asia.

    Ho disclosed that Alighter features 18 components sourced from local suppliers, including vehicle control units (VCU), motors, and smart systems, with local content rate reaching at least 60%.

    Ho highlighted five major technology advancements seen in Alighter. The model has a cruising range of 450km with 362 kwh power capacity, compared to an average of slightly over 400 km, and is also available with a V2G (vehicle-to-grid) solution to enable flexible power supply during off-peak hours.

    The new bus also features state-of-the-art battery liquid cooling system, LCD smart cockpit, low floor and aluminum-alloy body, according to Ho.

    He stressed the weight of the aluminum-alloy body is just one third that of steel body, significantly reducing power consumption, with up to 90% of aluminum alloy materials recyclable.

    Ho also noted Alighter accelerates from 0-20 in just 2.3 seconds and can carry 88 passengers.

    Members of the CTP ecosystem include Allis Electric, Tatung, Hanbell Precise Machinery, Info-Tek, Cub Elecparts, and Panasonic Taiwan.

