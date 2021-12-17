Taiwan gathers momentum for EV development

Taiwanese tech firms hold an advantage in the development of electric vehicles (EV) and the government has promised more resources for infrastructure and incentives to spearhead a push into the EV market.

Kelly Wu, chairman of POS system provider Clientron, pointed out that the Taiwanese government has stepped up its investment in electric buses in recent years. She said that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications had unveiled plans to have all buses powered by electricity by 2030 and that at least 400 domestic information communication companies and auto parts suppliers have joined the campaign.

Wu said Taiwanese tech firms are actively exploring the EV market and are engaging in more collaborations in the automotive industry than in the past. However, she warned that the industry should place more emphasis on the standardization of components in the country to form a competitive supply chain.

Wu also expects Taiwanese companies to outperform their Chinese competitors in the EV market by relying on their brand recognition and experiences in the electronics industry. She said countries in Southeast Asia will be potential markets for Taiwan's electric buses.

The Taiwanese government has announced that it will invest NT$23 billion (US$826.28 million) to support the development of the country's electric bus industry. Industry observers predict that the introduction of an all-electric bus fleet will generate 56,000 job opportunities and NT$170 billion in output value over the next 10 years.