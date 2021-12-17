中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:42
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Taiwan gathers momentum for EV development

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Kelly Wu, chairman of Clientron

    Taiwanese tech firms hold an advantage in the development of electric vehicles (EV) and the government has promised more resources for infrastructure and incentives to spearhead a push into the EV market.

    Kelly Wu, chairman of POS system provider Clientron, pointed out that the Taiwanese government has stepped up its investment in electric buses in recent years. She said that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications had unveiled plans to have all buses powered by electricity by 2030 and that at least 400 domestic information communication companies and auto parts suppliers have joined the campaign.

    Wu said Taiwanese tech firms are actively exploring the EV market and are engaging in more collaborations in the automotive industry than in the past. However, she warned that the industry should place more emphasis on the standardization of components in the country to form a competitive supply chain.

    Wu also expects Taiwanese companies to outperform their Chinese competitors in the EV market by relying on their brand recognition and experiences in the electronics industry. She said countries in Southeast Asia will be potential markets for Taiwan's electric buses.

    The Taiwanese government has announced that it will invest NT$23 billion (US$826.28 million) to support the development of the country's electric bus industry. Industry observers predict that the introduction of an all-electric bus fleet will generate 56,000 job opportunities and NT$170 billion in output value over the next 10 years.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    Clientron electric vehicle Taiwan transportation
    Related stories
    Dec 13
    Taiwan companies eye lithium battery production for EV, energy storage
    Nov 24
    Development trends in EV industry leave opening for Taiwan-based companies
    Nov 16
    EVs shift auto industry focus from hardware to software
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021