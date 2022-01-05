中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jan 6, 2022
    06:05
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Wah Hong enjoys surge in functional materials sales
    8h ago
    New capacity buoys GIS December revenue
    9h 51min ago
    Specialty DRAM prices soon to stop falling
    9h 57min ago
    Polytronics starts shipping current limiting modules for smartphones
    10h 1min ago
    Foxconn sees revenue surge 11% in 2021
    10h 15min ago
    Largan posts 16% revenue fall in 2021
    10h 22min ago
    YMTC promoting China homegrown SSDs
    10h 42min ago
    Taiwan OSAT, test interface solution providers upbeat about demand for new processors
    11h 15min ago
    Phison acquires remaining stake in Nextorage
    11h 22min ago
    Networking device makers see chip shortage persisting
    11h 23min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: DDR4 spot prices rising

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Demand may be still sluggish, but DDR4 spot market prices are already rising, thanks to supply side issues in the wake of COVID-induced lockdowns in the Chinese city of Xi'an, where Samsung and Micron both run memory fabs. Networking IC vendor Realtek reportedly has struck long-term deals with foundry service suppliers in order to secure capacity support. A big gap still exists between imagination and realization in terms of metaverse, but low-power chips will crucial to close that gap, according to the chairman of NXP Greater China.

    DDR4 spot prices rebounding: DDR4 spot market prices continue to rebound despite the still-sluggish end-market demand, according to industry sources.

    Realtek signs long-term deals with foundry partners: Networking IC specialist Realtek Semiconductor has struck long-term deals with foundries including United Microelectronics (UMC) and TSMC, while growing its ties with GlobalFoundries and China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), as its supply particularly that of Ethernet chips remains tight, according to industry sources.

    Low-power chips to bridge metaverse gap, says NXP Greater China chairman: There has been a large gap between imagination and realization when it comes to the metaverse, according to Ting Wei Li, chairman of NXP Greater China. However, nowadays, Li says low-power chips and relevant software and hardware upgrades are expected to close the gap between the two.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Memory chips Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    DDR4 editorial
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 5, 09:08
    The only in Taiwan! DEKRA establishes first EMI absorber automatic storage anechoic chamber, improving EMC service
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms