Highlights of the day: DDR4 spot prices rising

Demand may be still sluggish, but DDR4 spot market prices are already rising, thanks to supply side issues in the wake of COVID-induced lockdowns in the Chinese city of Xi'an, where Samsung and Micron both run memory fabs. Networking IC vendor Realtek reportedly has struck long-term deals with foundry service suppliers in order to secure capacity support. A big gap still exists between imagination and realization in terms of metaverse, but low-power chips will crucial to close that gap, according to the chairman of NXP Greater China.

DDR4 spot prices rebounding: DDR4 spot market prices continue to rebound despite the still-sluggish end-market demand, according to industry sources.

Realtek signs long-term deals with foundry partners: Networking IC specialist Realtek Semiconductor has struck long-term deals with foundries including United Microelectronics (UMC) and TSMC, while growing its ties with GlobalFoundries and China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), as its supply particularly that of Ethernet chips remains tight, according to industry sources.

Low-power chips to bridge metaverse gap, says NXP Greater China chairman: There has been a large gap between imagination and realization when it comes to the metaverse, according to Ting Wei Li, chairman of NXP Greater China. However, nowadays, Li says low-power chips and relevant software and hardware upgrades are expected to close the gap between the two.