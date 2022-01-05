Vcore chip demand to remain robust in 2022

Power management ICs and SGT (split-gate trench) MOSFETs for Vcore regulators will remain in robust demand in 2022, as such regulators are needed to support new CPU and GPU solutions to be launched by major US chipmakers, according to industry sources.

Vcore regulators are used to provide power supply for CPU core and GPU core in computing applications like commercial-use desktops and notebooks, servers, and industrial PCs, the sources said.

Intel, AMD and Nvidia are set to release new CPU or GPU platforms at the CES 2022 running January 5-8, providing further shipment momentum in at least 2022 for supporting Vcore PMICs and middle-voltage SGT MOSFETs, the sources continued.

Taiwan's chipmakers including Richtek Technology under MediaTek, Anpec Electronics and uPI Semiconductors are all aggressively developing total solutions integrating PMICs and SGT MOSFETs for Vcore regulators to meet ever-increasing market demand for IT applications, the sources noted.

More power chips and modules providers, including Excelliance MOS, Advanced Power Electronics, Sinopower Semiconductor, Force-MOS Technology, CYStech Electronics, Panjit International and Taiwan Semiconductor, all continue to roll out new SGT MOSFET solutions to embrace a coming surge in demand, the sources said.