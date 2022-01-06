中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    01:49
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 49min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 9min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 26min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 44min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 2min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 46min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 26min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 27min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Samsung, Viettel test run 5G in Da Nang, Vietnam

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Samsung and Vietnamese telecom operator Viettel are testing commercial 5G network in Da Nang city, Vietnam with the Korean firm providing latest baseband unit (BBU), 64T64R massive MIMO, and mid-band spectrum, according to Informa Tech. It's the first collaboration between the two firms.

    According to a Cisco report on ASEAN's 5G network, Vietnam will have 63 million 5G users by 2025 and there will be about a total of 200 million 5G users in ASEAN. Vietnam and Singapore are the first ASEAN countries with 5G deployment. The high-speed network is expected to bring Vietnam's telecom revenue to US$300 million annually in 2025.

    Viettel, Vinafone, and Mobifone have each partnered up with either European or Korean suppliers. Viettel, with the highest market share, has made in-house ORAN equipment and made a budget of US$40 million for developing its in-house 5G tech.

    Viettel's vice general director Tao Duc Thang said Viettel will keep building 5G infrastructure in Da Nang and turn the smart city more in sync and modern. Viettel said its 4G has covered 97% of Vietnam's population.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    5G Samsung Vietnam
    Related stories
    Dec 17
    Viettel releases bankless mobile payment system
    Nov 24
    Vietnam IT sector grows 9% in January-October
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Asia
    Asia
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 6, 10:51
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    Wednesday 5 January 2022
    The only in Taiwan! DEKRA establishes first EMI absorber automatic storage anechoic chamber, improving EMC service
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms