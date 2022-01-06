Samsung, Viettel test run 5G in Da Nang, Vietnam

Samsung and Vietnamese telecom operator Viettel are testing commercial 5G network in Da Nang city, Vietnam with the Korean firm providing latest baseband unit (BBU), 64T64R massive MIMO, and mid-band spectrum, according to Informa Tech. It's the first collaboration between the two firms.

According to a Cisco report on ASEAN's 5G network, Vietnam will have 63 million 5G users by 2025 and there will be about a total of 200 million 5G users in ASEAN. Vietnam and Singapore are the first ASEAN countries with 5G deployment. The high-speed network is expected to bring Vietnam's telecom revenue to US$300 million annually in 2025.

Viettel, Vinafone, and Mobifone have each partnered up with either European or Korean suppliers. Viettel, with the highest market share, has made in-house ORAN equipment and made a budget of US$40 million for developing its in-house 5G tech.

Viettel's vice general director Tao Duc Thang said Viettel will keep building 5G infrastructure in Da Nang and turn the smart city more in sync and modern. Viettel said its 4G has covered 97% of Vietnam's population.