    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 5, 2022
    RCEP helps auto suppliers cut costs

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Car components. Credit: DIGITIMES

    The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) taking effect on January 1, 2022 is likely to enhance regional trade of automotive components and products such as electric motors and batteries between Japan and China, and other partners including South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, according to sources at IKKA Holdings.

    RCEP is a free-trade agreement among 15 Asia-Pacific countries. As the partnership kicks in this year, over 90% of goods will reach tariff-free.

    The sources at IKKA Holdings said they expect positive impact from the free-trade agreement this year as all their manufacturing activities take place in the RCEP zone and removing trade barrier can help them lower operation costs. Japan-based suppliers like IKKA will be able to supply Chinese carmakers with competitive pricing.

    Before RCEP, suppliers aimed to procure and manufacture locally as much as possible, but starting this year, up to 86% of the tariffs over goods sold from Japan to China will be exempt through RCEP. For example, tax exemption over electric motors will kick in phase by phase. China's EV batteries will also find easier access to Japan.

    With enhanced regional trade, suppliers will be less limited by production capacity where they are. Japan-made components can be assembled in China or Vietnam and circle back to Japan, cutting production costs.

